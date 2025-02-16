Ajman: A Preferred Destination for British Tourists with a 9% Increase in Visitors and a 36% Rise in Length of Stay in 2024

Ajman, United Arab Emirates; Ajman, United Arab Emirates, January 16, 2025 - The Ajman Tourism Development Department is set to embark on a promotional tour in the United Kingdom headed by His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Al Hashmi, Director General of the Department, is preparing for a promotional tour in the United Kingdom from February from February 16 to 21, aimed at enhancing the emirate’s position as a leading tourist destination, highlighting its unique features, services, and tourism facilities, as well as the diverse range of tourism products available. This tour is part of the department's efforts to strengthen ties with tourism sector representatives in the UK and to introduce the outstanding tourism offerings of the emirate.

The promotional tour will cover several prominent UK cities, including Edinburgh, Newcastle, Reading, and London where the department’s delegation will visit to build relationships with local partners and explore opportunities for collaboration in the tourism sector. The meetings will focus on exploring joint cooperation opportunities, establishing promising strategic partnerships, and informing tour operators about the experiences and services featured in Ajman’s promotional plans to attract tourists from the UK and European markets.

Commenting on the tour, His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, said:"Through this tour, we aim to raise awareness about Ajman as an attractive tourist destination, while exploring new opportunities for fruitful collaboration and knowledge exchange." He added, "We seek to sign strategic agreements and partnerships with tourism representatives in the UK to attract more tourists and visitors to Ajman, in line with our efforts to establish Ajman as a growing tourism destination in the European market."

The UK market plays a vital role in boosting tourism in Ajman, ranking among the top ten source markets for the emirate. In 2024, the number of visitors from the UK to Ajman recorded a notable increase of 9%, while the average length of stay grew by 36% compared to the previous year. The steady growth in British tourist arrivals reflects Ajman’s rising appeal as a preferred destination for travelers from the UK.

Ajman offers a unique tourism experience, combining pristine beaches, breathtaking natural landscapes, and rich historical landmarks. The emirate is also home to a selection of high-end hotels that cater to various visitor preferences.

The promotional tour will be led by His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, accompanied by a delegation from the Ajman Department of Tourism Development. Leading hotels from Ajman, including Ajman Hotel, Fairmont Ajman, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, The Oberoi Beach Resort, and Emirates Airline, will also participate in the tour.

