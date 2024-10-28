The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) hosted a judicial delegation from Shanghai, People's Republic of China, who were briefed on the ADJD's pioneering judicial and notarial system, and engaged in a discussion with the delegation members on ways to cooperate in the use of artificial intelligence and the latest innovative technological and intelligent techniques to improve the quality of judicial and notarial services.

This visit comes in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to learn about global best practices and consolidate international cooperation relations, in such a way as to develop a pioneering judicial system that enhances the emirate's competitive position at the international level.

During the visit, the Chinese delegation learnt about the jurisdiction of the Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court, which stands as an unprecedented and evolving model for family courts in a modern form, in addition to the services provided in the specialised courts and their role in facilitating access to accomplished justice, as well as the mechanism of remote litigation, allowing the submission and completion of transactions electronically and the use of videoconferencing technologies in accordance with specific legal controls.

The delegation was also introduced to the digital notarial services platform employed by the Notary Public and Attestation Division, and to the Department's efforts in employing artificial intelligence to complete notary public transactions at all stages, which facilitates access to services through existing electronic means and reduces the time taken to complete various transactions such as powers of attorney, statements, and contracts.

The visiting delegation praised the qualitative initiatives of the ADJD, which consist of high quality and innovative judicial and notarial services, in addition to the establishment of specialised courts and the wide use of advanced technologies in remote court proceedings. They also expressed their interest in strengthening communication links in order to exchange experiences and enhance cooperation with the ADJD.