It reviewed sustainable initiatives and practices in its buildings

Aiming to achieve sustainable and green development in line with the historic "UAE Agreement" at the COP28 Conference of the Parties, participants in the Department-organized forum "Green Government Buildings and Courts in Light of UAE Legislation and International Experiences" talked about the legal framework for green buildings and courts in the UAE, policies for rehabilitating older buildings to keep up with the challenges of climate change, and sustainable practices in the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department's buildings.

In his opening remarks, Ahmed Ibrahim Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of the Department's Administrative Support Sector, stated that the forum was held in response to the groundbreaking outcomes of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), whose events were hosted by the United Arab Emirates. Additionally, it aligns with the strategic directions of the Sustainability Year 2023 and operates within the framework of directives from His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to continue assisting efforts to establish a groundbreaking legal and judicial system that helps solve problems and offer creative solutions.

Al Marzouqi emphasized the department's commitment to upholding sustainability principles, implementing cutting-edge green and global building practices, investing in renewable energy, cutting consumption and increasing energy efficiency, and lowering carbon emissions in order to combat climate change, achieve sustainability, and promote environmental development.

The forum, chaired by Counselor Abdullah Faris Al Nuaimi, President of the Abu Dhabi Labour Court, covered a number of topics, including the main strategies for strengthening laws pertaining to green building, the role of governments in maintaining infrastructure, encouraging environmentally friendly practices, and lowering carbon emissions to create a more sustainable future, as well as the experiences and models of green courts and their significance in bolstering environmental protection initiatives.

The forum focused on sustainable practices in the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department's buildings clarifying that the department has taken innovative steps and participated in several initiatives aimed at improving sustainability. These include installing solar panels in parking lots and buildings, taking part in efforts to reduce the use of paper products and plastic packaging, holding numerous awareness workshops, and implementing various energy-saving initiatives that have helped the department achieve a significant improvement in the green footprint of its buildings.

The forum covered international comparative experiences, UAE legislation pertaining to green buildings, and the most important requirements and conditions for green buildings. Additionally, it discussed the causes of environmental pollution in all spheres of society, with a focus on buildings and infrastructure. It also discussed the Emirate of Abu Dhabi's experience with the "Sustainability" program, which aims to reduce waste, water, and energy consumption. Finally, it discussed the value of environmental taxes and incentives in promoting sustainable development.