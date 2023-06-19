The ADJD represented by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy, concluded a specialised course for qualification of administrative and judicial officers to the first batch of Abu Dhabi Sports Council staff consisting of 10 trainees, as part of the efforts aimed at developing the capabilities and skills of national cadres in the legal and sports fields, and providing them with the necessary knowledge to perform their supervisory and inspectional tasks at the highest recognised international standards.

His Excellency Counselor Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, stressed the significance of qualifying administrative and judicial officers, pursuant to the best international practices in the field of academic and practical training, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, by supporting efforts to improve institutional performance in various sectors in order to enhance the competitiveness of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

In his part, Ahmed Ibrahim Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of the Administrative Support Sector at the Judicial Department, and General Supervisor of the Court of Arbitration for Sports Abu Dhabi (CAS), stated during the celebration where certificates were conferred to the trainees, that the preparation of specialised cadre in the sports legal field as judicial officers will contribute to the development of work in this area of specialty, by activating the supervision that ensures the achievement of a pioneering system matching the global leading directions of the Abu Dhabi government.

Mr. Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, pointed out that maintaining the public policy is a common goal of all government and private agencies and institutions, and the judicial officers program supports the achievement of this goal, by establishing legal rules and regulations undertaken by men of public authority, public servants and those entrusted with public service having the capacity of law enforcement.

The course involved 110 training sessions with topics divided into two parts, the first of which included general topics in relation to the definition of judicial and administrative police, and criminal law in terms of inspection procedures and cases of invalidity, in addition to an explanation of laws and legislation on relevant topics and their practical applications as well as training skills on dealing with violators.

The second part of the course focused on specialised topics related to sports arbitration and other sports legislation, and the duties of the law enforcement officers in sports violations and crimes, along with practical applications on issuing records of these violations, and other relevant procedures according to the basic tasks of judicial officers.

The trainees were assigned to prepare a report on development in the sports sector in educational institutions, in light of the national sports legislation in force and international comparisons.