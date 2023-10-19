Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Government has continued its announcements of projects and initiatives as part of its participation at GITEX Global 2023.

The Abu Dhabi Government pavilion has witnessed a number of major launches and announcements at the event, including the Smart AI Vehicle Inspection by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT); the ‘Unlocking the Potential of Data for the Greater Good’ initiative and the launch of Insights and Foresights Platform (IFP 2.0) by the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD); and the Department of Energy (DoE)’s third phase of the heatmap project which aims to measure the intensity of water and electricity consumption in buildings using three-dimensional techniques.

The entities presented their cutting-edge contributions to the Emirate’s digital future, reaffirming the government’s status as a leader in advancing AI and data-driven progress.

SCAD’s ‘Unlocking the Potential of Data for the Greater Good’ project aims to develop state-of-the-art technological solutions to establish a unified virtual database. This database enhances the approach of data governance and integration in a secure environment, allowing decision-makers from government entities and the business community - including local, international and emerging companies - to access data repositories from various sectors and sources, with the aim of leveraging this data to make informed decisions. The project also enables ensuring confidentiality and privacy of data; harnessing the latest artificial intelligence techniques for analysis; and providing reliable proactive insights while improving data quality.

As part of the centre's unwavering commitment to optimising data, SCAD also announced the launch of the second version of Insights and Foresights Platform (IFP 2.0). This release incorporates advanced features and enhancements to meet user requirements, such as customising platform settings to generate statistical comparisons; creating interactive dashboards; and issuing analytical reports based on geospatial data. Additionally, the enhanced AI-based platform relies on cutting-edge artificial intelligence techniques to offer timely nowcasts and forecasts through AI-powered models, equipping decision- and policy-makers with reliable proactive analyses into Abu Dhabi’s economic and social landscapes.

His Excellency Abdullah Gharib Al Qemzi, Acting Director General of Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi, said: “The ‘Unlocking the Potential of Data for the Greater Good’ project represents a significant leap towards achieving data-driven excellence. By harnessing the potential of data and utilising the latest artificial intelligence technologies, SCAD aims to facilitate data access, foster collaboration and integration within the business community in the emirate. This is aimed at improving data quality, management and analysis, providing reliable proactive insights and enhancing efforts to protect the security, confidentiality and privacy of data, using it responsibly as we move towards a new era of progress and development."

Meanwhile, DMT’s Smart AI Vehicle Inspection project harnesses AI and advanced technologies to conduct thorough vehicle inspections. This initiative incorporates sensors, cameras, machine learning algorithms and computer vision techniques to analyse various aspects of a vehicle's condition, enhancing safety and regulatory compliance.

In parallel, DoE introduced the third phase of its game-changing 3D energy and water use intensity heatmap, an advanced system with elevated capability to reduce human intervention in displaying and analysing data by up to 90% while greatly enhancing the level of awareness among consumers in understanding the rate of consumption.

The system also provides complete data for more than 350,000 buildings in a period of no more than a minute, and the system provides visual data for more than 72 million monthly readings on a single dynamic map, ensuring comprehensive insights that help make reliable and effective decisions.

His Excellency Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Energy, said: "This project reflects the Department’s continued commitment to pioneering digital government initiatives that aim to enhance efficiency in energy use. GITEX Global 2023 is an ideal platform to unveil this significant project that will enhance our ability to make informed decisions while issuing policies and creating programmes to efficiently manage water and electricity consumption in Abu Dhabi buildings.”

Other key showcases from Abu Dhabi Government throughout the exhibition included the Department of Health (DoH) project, Unlocking Better Healthcare, which featured four initiatives: an AI Patient Assistant to help patients navigate the healthcare system; an AI Virtual Doctor enabling patients to access virtual healthcare; an AI-Powered Physician Platform for physicians to access and use data; and an AI Anomalies Detection system to collate and monitor data relating to issues such as medication prescription.

Similarly, the Family Development Foundation (FDF) introduced the Digital Social Observer system, automating social phenomenon and issue monitoring to predict and address emerging social challenges and develop tailored programmes to meet the community’s needs. The Digital Integration initiative, also on display, encourages and enables full participation in digital life for senior citizens.

Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (ADSSA) launched its Enhancing Customer Experience initiative, designed to streamline, align and ultimately digitalise processes involved in supporting dependent national families with the aim of improving the customer experience.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber showcased Chamber ChatGPT, an AI tool specially designed to enable members to engage with the Chamber’s platform naturally and intuitively leverage natural language processing (NLP) technology.

Thus far, the Abu Dhabi Government pavilion, led by the Department of Government Enablement (DGE), has showcased some 20 projects and signed nearly 30 MoUs. The government's continued presence at GITEX Global, now in its twelfth year, is testament to its unwavering commitment to innovation and progress, building on past successes and driving the future of technological advancement.

