Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The Abu Dhabi Family Business Council, operating under the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has signed a cooperation agreement with the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) to develop innovative solutions that support the sustainability and growth of family businesses in Abu Dhabi through the integration of artificial intelligence across management, governance, and decision-making processes.

The agreement, signed on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2025, was formalised by H.E. Khaled Abdulkarim Al Fahim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council, and Professor Timothy Baldwin, Provost of Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, in the presence of senior officials from both entities.

This strategic partnership strengthens the readiness of family businesses for digital transformation and enables them to adopt AI-driven solutions that enhance operational efficiency, support long-term sustainability, and reinforce competitiveness in future-oriented sectors. The collaboration also aims to develop AI-powered advisory tools that help family businesses improve operational performance, elevate governance standards, and strengthen their ability to expand and grow.

As part of the agreement, both parties will organise specialised workshops and training programmes designed to transfer knowledge and equip the next generation of family business leaders with the skills needed to understand and leverage advanced technologies in the development of their enterprises.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two entities will conduct a feasibility study for the creation of an integrated AI system dedicated to serving the family business sector in Abu Dhabi. They will also explore joint opportunities to undertake applied research and develop advanced models that support succession planning and family capital management.

Reflecting on the agreement, H.E. Khaled Al Fahim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council, said: “This collaboration represents a significant step toward enabling family businesses to benefit from the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and strengthening their readiness for the economy of the future. The agreement aligns with the Council’s vision to support the sustainability of family enterprises and enhance their institutional capabilities.”

Professor Timothy Baldwin, Provost and Professor of Natural Language Processing at Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, added: “This collaboration reflects MBZUAI's role in supporting priority sectors across the nation through artificial intelligence. As the UAE advances its National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 and Abu Dhabi moves toward becoming the world’s first fully AI-native government across all digital services through the Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025-2027, it is essential that organizations, including family businesses, which remain an important pillar of the economy, have access to the tools and expertise needed to harness AI in ways that deliver broad and meaningful societal benefit.”

This agreement forms part of the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council’s ongoing efforts to enhance the competitiveness of family enterprises in the Emirate, build an innovation-driven ecosystem capable of supporting business sustainability across generations, and contribute to the objectives of Abu Dhabi’s economic vision.