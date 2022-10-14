Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Department of Government Support, represented by the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA), has signed a framework agreement with Cisco at GITEX Global 2022.

The agreement intends to provide digital transformation value-added services to ADDA and Abu Dhabi government entities through Cisco’s Country Digital Transformation (CDA) program.

The CDA program is aligned with the national agenda of the UAE to transform the country’s economic model towards sustainable growth by transitioning towards a digital economy. It aims to support digitisation efforts across various key industry sectors, fostering digital skills, and developing the innovation ecosystem in the country to achieve the UAE Centennial 2071 vision of digital transformation.

Within the framework agreement, Cisco is supporting the government's focus on cybersecurity – being one of the critical national sectors in the UAE and is collaborating with ADDA to create value-added initiatives to drive the Authority’s security strategy agenda for the Abu Dhabi government.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Abdel Hameed Al Askar, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, said: “Through the ADDA-Cisco framework agreement, we continue to identify strategic pathways to strengthen, streamline and accelerate the digital transformation of Abu Dhabi. We remain focused on exploring more constructive collaborations that will aid the strategic growth of Abu Dhabi’s digital agenda.”

Mansoor Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of the Strategic Planning Sector at Abu Digital Authority, said: “Enhancing the digital capabilities across Abu Dhabi Government entities is fundamental to what we do at ADDA. Our vision is to enable the digital transformation of all Abu Dhabi government entities, using emerging technologies and delivering pioneering government services and solutions. Our partnership with Cisco will reinforce our commitment to creating a world-class digital ecosystem in Abu Dhabi enabled by innovative digital solutions which will unlock efficiencies at scale.”

Abdelilah Nejjari – Managing Director – Gulf region, Cisco said: “We are delighted to sign the framework agreement with the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority. Through our CDA program, we are proud to play a role in the national digitalisation agenda and create new value for the UAE, its businesses and residents.

Through the CDA program, Cisco, in collaboration with ADDA, will arrange knowledge transfer webinars and events for Abu Dhabi government entities along with granting access to their full suite of digital transformation technologies, products, and services.

About Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)

Abu Dhabi Digital Authority is leading the digital future of Abu Dhabi government by supporting our government partners to deliver services and build ecosystems, that enrich quality of life and multiply opportunities for business and personal growth. ADDA supports Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation through strategies, policies, standards and enterprise architecture for increased government performance. In addition, ADDA delivers digital services, platforms and channels, and implement artificial intelligence, shared government and cybersecurity solutions for government entities.