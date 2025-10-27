Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), in partnership with Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), is continuing the Future Pioneers program to teach Abu Dhabi students the importance of conserving energy and water in line with the Abu Dhabi Energy and Water Efficiency Strategy 2030 goals.

Targeting around 10,000 Grade 11 and 12 students across the emirate of Abu Dhabi, the initiative delivers interactive sessions that build awareness of resource challenges and encourage responsible energy and water use at home and in the community. The initiative also fosters critical thinking and entrepreneurial skills, inspiring students to design innovative solutions for a sustainable future.

H.E. Eng. Ahmed Al Falasi, Executive Director of the Energy Efficiency Sector at the DoE, emphasized: "This initiative emulates DoE commitment to advancing community awareness for the generations to come. The initiative’s aim extends beyond promoting consumption efficiency to cultivating a mindful and enterprising generation that has the essential skills and knowledge to meet the sustainability challenges that lie ahead."

Al Falasi stated further: "The participation of students in activities like these ingrains in them an understanding of energy and water efficiency from an early age, which constitutes a long-term investment in their behaviors and the decisions they will make in the future."

Al Falasi also commented: "Aligning with the 'Year of Community' for 2025, the DoE endeavors through this initiative to achieve a concrete impact. This is not only in terms of real savings in consumption, but also through the advancement of an awareness and knowledge-based influence that resonates with the family and the community as a whole."

H.E. Dr. Bashaer Al Matrooshi, Executive Director of the Talent Enablement Sector at ADEK, commented: “Through Future Pioneers, students are not only learning about energy and water efficiency, they are actively developing the problem-solving and entrepreneurial skills needed to shape a sustainable future. By engaging schools, families, and the wider community, the initiative reinforces ADEK’s vision of empowering youth with the competencies to become responsible leaders who drive positive change well beyond the classroom.”

Up to the end of September 2025, the initiative marked a notable milestone, reaching more than 6,100 students in 76 different schools in Abu Dhabi. This success indicates the positive engagement and heightened awareness among both students and the wider education community about the importance of sustainability and the efficient use of resources.

In an effort to turn theoretical ideas into practical measures, the initiative arranged a student hackathon called " Future Pioneers." This event was organized and involved a number of school teams with participation of more than 100 students that successfully showcased innovative projects contributing to the efficient use of energy and water within schools and communities.

Notably, this collaborative initiative is designed to roll out a series of educational and awareness programs, concentrating on advancing student skills in energy and water efficiency, sustainability, and community responsibility.

Such endeavors further supports the DoE's strategic objectives and promotes a culture of efficient and responsible natural resource use. This, in turn, has a positive impact on the national economy and safeguards the environment for the generations to come.

