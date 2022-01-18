El Awady: Together with GoDaddy, Fawry aims to provide an easy and convenient payment experience for Egyptian startups and entrepreneurs to successfully build their online presence.

Cairo, Egypt: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, has partnered with Fawry, the local leading online payment company, to facilitate the process of going online for startups and entrepreneurs in Egypt.

In partnership with Fawry, GoDaddy will provide startups and entrepreneurs with unique services and tools, including GoDaddy E-store, to successfully build their digital presence, aiming at helping them attract customer attention and conversions to grow their businesses.

“We are excited to partner with Fawry to empower small business owners, startups, and entrepreneurs in Egypt by facilitating the process of shifting online,” said Selina Bieber, General Manager for MENA, GoDaddy “Along with our affordable integrated suite of online services and easy-to-use tools, young entrepreneurs and business owners now have secure and easy e-payment methods that can help promote their journey towards utilizing digital solutions for their future growth,” Bieber added.

Heba El Awady, Senior Director for Banking and Strategic Sectors, Fawry, said: “Together with GoDaddy, Fawry aims to provide an easy and convenient payment experience for Egyptian startups and entrepreneurs to successfully build their online presence”. “FawryPay offers various payment methods including card payment, mobile wallets, Installment, reference code payments via Fawry channels (“myFawry” app, 250K Fawry point of sale terminals, FawryPlus, banking channels as well as cash payment through Fawry outlets) El Awady added.

With over 20 years of experience supporting entrepreneurs, GoDaddy is keen to reach more Egyptian youth and business owners by providing them with the necessary toolkit to name their idea, expand their digital footprint, and help them take their businesses online and grow. Additionally, GoDaddy supports digitization needs by sharing information about the benefits of being online, which, in turn, can help to serve Egypt’s digital transformation strategy and contribute to the state’s economy in the light of Egypt’s Vision 2030.

It is important to note that GoDaddy launched its Arabic Website Builder to allow local Arabic-speaking customers in the MENA region to reach their audience in their mother tongue, creating a user-friendly interface, and providing a personalized user experience. Thus, grow their business, attract new clients, and retain the already existing customer base.

