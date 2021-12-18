PHOTO
- Two-month festival kicks off to coincide with the Kingdom’s 50th National Day celebrations
- Public to enjoy interactive, immersive light installations and a host of F&B and entertainment
Manama : GFH Properties, the real estate arm of GFH Financial Group, announced the opening of Harbour Walk with a two-month festival – “Lights at Bahrain Harbour” under the patronage of H.E Mr. Zayed Bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority. Officially launching Harbour Walk and inviting visitors to enjoy the exciting new urban community located on the Manama waterfront, the festival will run from 14 December 2021 to 15 February 2022 and has been launched to coincide with celebrations marking the Kingdom’s 50th National Day. Present at the opening ceremony was H.E. Mr. Zayed Bin Rashid Al Zayani and other officials.
Commenting H.E Mr. Zayed Bin Rashid Al Zayani said, “The launch of the Harbour Walk is another milestone in the development of key urban and waterfront locations in the Kingdom. As a leading lifestyle, tourism and business destination, Bahrain continues to deliver new high-quality propositions that attract visitors, complement the Kingdom’s world-class infrastructure and serve the needs of our local community. I’d like to congratulate GFH Properties and the Group on the successful opening of the project and its ongoing investments in Bahrain’s development across key sectors. We look forward to seeing Bahrain Harbour thrive and deliver on its enormous potential.”
Mr. Majed Al Khan, Managing Director of GFH Properties, added, “We’re extremely pleased to announce the opening of our iconic Harbour Walk, part of the Harbour Row development; a comprehensive, fully equipped, luxury mixed-use project right in the heart of Manama and its waterfront. We are especially proud to launch Bahrain Harbour alongside celebrations of the Kingdom’s 50th National Day. This project embodies the aspirations of the Kingdom’s development plans and adds another vibrant new community with everything needed for the highest standards of living, working and entertainment. Our luxurious and highly sought-after residences, retail and hospitality offering is second to none and we look forward to welcoming visitors over the two-month festival to immerse themselves in the unique Bahrain Harbour experience.”
Bahrain Harbour houses three of GFH Properties’ landmark residential projects including The Harbour Row, Harbour Heights and Charthouse residences, which are available for rent or to be purchased using GFH Properties’ exclusive five year payment plan. Show apartments are currently open to visitors seeking out a new level in luxury, convenience, amenities and community living.
Bahrain Harbour has been designed to present a unique blend of phenomenal architecture, leading hotels and retail destinations including international shopping and dining experiences in addition to cutting-edge entertainment and a 2.5km seaside marina promenade. The development showcases a meticulously planned waterfront public realm, blending outdoor and indoor experiences through a mix of pedestrian bridges, comfortable resting areas and stunning viewing points.
“The Lights at Bahrain Harbour” festival spans across the development’s world-class premises and features a series of light installations for public display. Created by well-known international artists, 10 state-of-the-art immersive and interactive installations will be strategically placed around the development highlighting and drawing visitors to its many unique aspects and features.
Among them are “Absorbed by Light” designed by Gali May Lucas, “Submergence” designed by Squidsoup, “LIGHT BATTLE III” designed by Venividimultiplex in addition to other custom made local installations. The festival will also feature a host of exciting F&B pop-ups, art galleries, fitness pop ups and water-based entertainment, jet ski shows and a variety of other entertainment activities designed for families and visitors of all ages to enjoy.
