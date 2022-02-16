Jeddah, KSA: Four Points by Sheraton, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, has yesterday announced the opening of Four Points by Sheraton Jeddah Corniche owned by Al Murjan Group Holding. The hotel caters to the needs of everyday business and leisure travellers with its approachable, relaxed design and stylish comfort.

Just 12 minutes away from King Abdulaziz International Airport and close to King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, the hotel is designed with the global traveller in mind. Featuring a classic and timeless aesthetic, the light and neutral colors throughout the hotel evoke a feeling of relaxation and balance.

“Four Points by Sheraton Jeddah Corniche is a great addition to our rapidly growing portfolio in the Kingdom.

We are confident that with its blend of stylish comfort and genuine service at an honest value, the hotel will meet the rising demand for high-caliber lodging in the market. This opening further compliments Marriott International’s commitment to supporting the growth of the country’s tourism sector,” said Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer - Middle East at Marriott International.

Designed for the modern traveller with an emphasis on delivering what matters the most, Four Points by Sheraton Jeddah Corniche features 301 well-appointed rooms, including 113 suites. Each spacious guestroom has breathtaking sea views through floor-to-ceiling windows, 24-hour room service, and complimentary Wi-Fi.

The Creek Restaurant, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, offers exceptional International and Asian cuisine for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The restaurant serves a blend of delicious Arabian, International dishes, desserts, including a selection of soft drinks and juices. The hotel’s Lobby Café serves specialty coffees, light bites, and refreshments in a relaxed atmosphere.

To meet the needs of business travelers, the property also has over 570 square meters of flexible meeting space with eight fully-equipped meeting rooms. Other facilities include a health club and swimming pool. Guests can also benefit from the hotel’s Concierge Service and airport transfers.

The Four Points by Sheraton Jeddah Corniche is now open for bookings and reservations. Visit www.fourpointsjeddahcorniche.com or call +966 12 211 8899 for more information.

