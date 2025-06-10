BENGALURU, India & RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company, announced the relocation of its Middle East regional headquarters from Al Khobar to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The new office in Riyadh was inaugurated in a ceremony attended by the Wipro executive team, employees, and customers. This is the latest addition to Wipro’s growing presence in the region, which includes offices in Riyadh, Al Khobar, Jeddah, and Jubail.

“The inauguration of Wipro's new regional headquarters in Riyadh marks a significant milestone that contributes to accelerating the growth of the Kingdom's digital economy,” said Mohammed AlRobayan, Deputy Minister for Technology at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT). “This also underscores the attractiveness of Saudi Arabia's digital business environment. We value the company's investment in developing national competencies, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and enhancing the Kingdom's position as a global technology hub.”

In addition to this new office opening, Wipro recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University (PMU) to establish a Center of Excellence (CoE) in Riyadh. This partnership aims to upskill local talent by providing academic training in advanced technologies, hands-on experience, and access to Wipro's resources. The CoE will focus on equipping young Saudi nationals with future-ready skills, creating a talent pool that can add value to organizations and the kingdom.

“The establishment of our new regional headquarters in Riyadh reaffirms our commitment to supporting the dynamic business landscape in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Vinay Firake, CEO – Asia Pacific, India, Middle East & Africa (APMEA), Wipro Limited. “This strategic move, combined with our ongoing involvement in supporting the goals of the Kingdom, aligns with our vision of driving sustained growth and a future-ready workforce in the region. This commitment is strengthened by the recent appointment of Mohamed Mousa as our new Managing Director for Wipro Middle East out of our Riyadh headquarters, which will further advance our decades-long presence in the Middle East.”

