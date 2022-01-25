Dubai: The Malaysia Pavilion is known for having one of the most active trade and business programs at Expo 2020 Dubai. Continuing its 26-week thematic business and trade program, week 17 at Expo marks the start of Sustainable Agricommodity week at the Pavilion, led by the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities Malaysia (MPIC) and its agency, the Malaysian Timber Council (MTC).

The program for the week running from 23rd January until 29th January, 2022, will focus on Malaysia’s major, sustainable, non-food agricommodities, namely; timber, rubber and kenaf. The week features numerous pocket talks delving into sustainable manufacturing, design and application. Further to this, the week will feature business matching sessions, seminars and several memorandum of understanding signings.

To make the program more engaging to the public, MPIC has scheduled numerous activities such as; latex painting art, Oudh perfume making and rubber clay modelling throughout the week. These are scheduled at the Pavilion's Amphitheatre daily from 3 pm until 5.30 pm. Those interested in learning more about Malaysian timber can also attend talks at the Amphitheatre discussing Malaysia’s foray into the Middle East market, the Malaysian Timber Council’s continuous efforts in connecting bridges within the timber fraternity, the impact of the pandemic on the industry, and the way forward for the Council to facilitate the revival of the Malaysian timber industry. A second talk will highlight the latest developments in laser technology applications for wood materials.

Week 18, led by the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, Malaysia, (KETSA) and its agency, Yayasan Hijau Malaysia (YHM), will focus on sustainable energy and natural resources. Throughout the week, running from 30th January through 5th February, 2022, the Pavilion will be promoting renewable energy and energy-efficient solutions. The Malaysia Pavilion will also emphasise the country's efforts in protecting and preserving its natural resources. The week will feature pocket talks covering sustainable wildlife management, sustainable mineral industry management and a biodiversity book launch.

Week 19, from 6th February until 12th February, 2022, will see the Pavilion again focus on sustainable agricommodities, this time focusing on sustainable food-based agricommodities, namely; palm oil, cocoa and pepper. The week is led by the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities Malaysia (MPIC) and its agency, the Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC). With food security and sustainably sourced agricommodities getting more attention in recent years, MPIC is stepping up to meet the new demands of global consumers.

During the week, MPOC will have numerous public awareness activities to highlight the benefits and possible applications of palm oil, including; cooking demonstrations, online contests and even soap making workshops for children.

To address the information needs of trade and business communities, MPOC, the Malaysian Cocoa Board (MCB) and the Malaysian Pepper Board (MPB) will organise a series of pocket talks. These will take the form of compact information-sharing sessions comprising of presentations by renowned experts from the industry. Each session will be followed by an interactive discussion and Q&A to increase understanding of the subject. The topics will cover price and market outlook reports, the role of palm-based bioactive compounds in; health, trade expansion through logistics investments and the use of palm-based ingredients in food formulations. The Malaysian Palm Oil Certification Council will also deliver a pocket talk focused on the palm oil certification scheme, implemented in Malaysia.

Week 20 will see Malaysian SMEs take the spotlight from 13th February until 19th February, 2022, under the National Entrepreneurship Program umbrella. Malaysian start-ups and SMEs from the artificial intelligence, technology and innovation, medical and healthcare and drone-related services sectors will be featured exposing them to an international audience and vice versa. Led by the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development & Cooperatives Malaysia (MEDAC) and implemented by the lead agency, SME Corporation Malaysia, the week will promote Malaysian products and services and host a series of business matching sessions.

From sustainable agricommodities to sustainable agriculture, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries Malaysia (MAFI) will lead week 21 with the Malaysian Bioeconomy Development Corporation Sdn Bhd as the implementing agency. This week will highlight Malaysia's stance on sustainable agriculture and the development of sustainable farming, the capabilities of food production from these sustainable systems, fruit production from tropical land and profitable opportunities in the agriculture industry for foreign businesses. ​

Wrapping up the month of February is Johor week running from 27th February until 5th March, 2022, led by Johor State Economic Planning Division and implemented by Iskandar Investment Berhad (IIB). As the southernmost tip of Asia, Johor has a unique offering of Iskandar Malaysia—Malaysia’s first economic growth corridor, its stunning, preserved nature and its colourful cultural heritage. The Johor Week in Expo 2020 will feature attractive investment and trade opportunities in the digital, logistics, agriculture and real estate sectors.

Visitors can also enjoy daily cultural performances at the Pavilion's Amphitheatre from noon onwards or view batik demonstrations by traditional artisans on the ground level infront of the café.

ABOUT MALAYSIA PAVILION AT EXPO 2020 Dubai

Malaysia's self-built 1,234.05 sq meter pavilion is the first net zero carbon pavilion at the EXPO. The Pavilion features a rainforest canopy inspired by the majestic tropical rainforest of Malaysia, blending cultural elements with nature and functionality into a futuristic building.

The Pavilion carries the theme "Energising Sustainability" to represent the nation's commitment and approach to sustainable development. It is segmented into four sub-themes; "Energising Today", "Energising Tomorrow", "Energising Harmony" and "Energising Business". Malaysia's activities during the EXPO will include permanent 3D displays, daily cultural performances, craft demonstrations, café operations as well as 26 weekly thematic trade and business programmes.

The business weeks will involve a large contingent of 21 ministries, 70 departments and agencies and five state governments initiating and supporting the programmes. They will also bring weekly business delegations from the industry that will participate in pocket talks, product launches, business matching sessions and signing of MoUs. Malaysia Pavilion will also host and participate in summits and forums throughout Expo.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation is the lead ministry for Malaysia's participation at the mega event. Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) is the implementing agency.

