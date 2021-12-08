PHOTO
- Individual tickets start from AED 249, with children at AED 99
United Arab Emirates : Inside Burj Al Arab – the brand-new hotel tour from Jumeirah Group – has launched an exclusive family package just in time for the festive season, inviting visitors and residents both young and old to experience the wonders of Dubai’s icon first-hand through an intriguing journey of discovery.
Currently available for purchase on insideburjalarab.com, the new package starts from AED 599 for two adults and two children. Guests also have the option to upgrade their tour to sample Burj Al Arab Jumeirah’s infamous mixology. For AED 750, end your tour by soaking up shimmering views of the clear azure waters of the Arabian Gulf and stunning sunsets from new outdoor lounge, UMA, created exclusively for Inside Burj Al Arab guests.
From mesmerising views to fun learning opportunities and countless Instagrammable moments, there are a whole host of memorable and interactive experiences for the entire family just waiting to be shared. Your Royal Suite butler is ready to open the doors on a burst of colour, rich fabrics and a host of stories and snippets to share with your family. With two floors dedicated to delivering a one-of-a-kind family outing, guests of all ages can truly immerse themselves in its magic through a series of interactive encounters including virtual reality displays, exciting video content showcasing key celebrity stunts, and a digital aquarium providing close-up experiences with some of the hotel’s more exotic inhabitants.
The Inside Burj Al Arab hotel tour has been specially curated for up to 12 visitors, with butler-guided groups setting off every 15 minutes from 9.30am to 8.30pm daily.
Book your visit in advance online at insideburjalarab.com or directly from the Ticketing Office and Welcome Lounge located at Jumeirah Beach Hotel. In the meantime, stay connected via social media and don’t forget to tag #InsideBurjAlArab in your posts.
-Ends-
About Jumeirah Group:
Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class 6,500+-key portfolio of 24 properties across the Middle East (including the flagship Burj Al Arab Jumeirah) Europe and Asia, with more properties currently under construction around the globe.
The health and safety of guests and colleagues is Jumeirah Group’s utmost priority. It has implemented a series of protective measures across all of its hotels, while strictly adhering to each market’s respective Government directives. Demonstrating Jumeirah’s commitment to operating its hotels to the highest global standards, 13 of its hotels hold the Bureau Veritas Safeguard Label, with Jumeirah Al Naseem being the first hotel in the world to receive the prestigious certification. The Group is working closely with Bureau Veritas to certify its wider portfolio.
For any media enquiries, please contact:
Kate Fox. ASDA’A BCW
+971 (4) 4507 600
insidebaa@bcw-global.com
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.