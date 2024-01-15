63 per cent of global coffee companies will be participating in this edition of the exhibition

The World of Coffee and DMCC have forged a strategic partnership to set up a private Farmers Pavilion at the event

Dubai, UAE: DXB LIVE, the integrated event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre has announced that the third edition of the World of Coffee 2024 exhibition will run from January 21 to January 23, 2024, at Dubai World Trade Centre, and it will witness the participation of 1,650 companies and brands from across 51 countries in its third edition.

The three-day event, which is held in collaboration with the Specialty Coffee Association, will feature coffee companies and brands from countries, including U.S.A, Germany, Canada, Slovakia, Portugal, Ireland, Kuwait, Norway, Taiwan, Thailand, Pakistan, Iran, and Australia, among many others. There are 7 national pavilions participating, which is double the number from the previous edition, with a strong presence from India, Myanmar, Rwanda, Uganda, Ecuador, Costa Rica, and El Salvador. This high turnout and the notable increase in the number of countries, companies, and national suites participating will serve as a testament to the exhibition's status and relevance as a global platform for exchanging experiences, knowledge, and innovations, further strengthening Dubai's position as a major global hub for coffee trade. Additionally, it will also emphasise the significance of the event as a prominent forum for industry participants to explore potential prospects and address challenges within the coffee sector, particularly in emerging markets.

Exceptional Success

Khalid Al Hammadi, Senior Vice President of DXB LIVE, commented: “We take great pride in gathering numerous nations, businesses, brands, experts, and specialists in the coffee industry at this exhibition. We are confident that this event will serve as a significant opportunity for exhibitors to showcase their innovative products, services, and pioneering projects in this dynamic industry. Additionally, it will also provide a productive forum for interaction between exhibitors and visitors from various parts of the globe to exchange valuable insights, expertise, and innovations in the coffee sector. By bringing together industry players, pioneers, influencers, and senior employees under one roof, we are committed to developing the exhibition and strengthening its reputation. We are on constant pursuits to enhance its key role as an active and influential player in the development of the coffee sector locally, regionally, and globally.”

Strategic Partnership

The World of Coffee 2024 has signed a strategic partnership agreement with DMCC – Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – which, through its world-class facilities at DMCC Coffee Centre, provides a wide range of services for the entire coffee value chain, including temperature-controlled storage, value-add and commercial space, inbound/outbound logistics support, warehousing, roasting, packaging and distribution services. ,. DMCC Coffee Centre will set up a dedicated Farmers Pavilion at the exhibition to provide farmers from different coffee-producing nations and regions with the opportunity to showcase and sell green coffee beans. The pavilion will serve to assist farmers in enhancing their presence in the global coffee market, in addition to allowing visitors to taste, choose and learn about coffee beans and their sources. Farmers and organisations from Rwanda, Colombia, Honduras, Brazil, Costa Rica, and Ethiopia will represent millions of farmers in the world's coffee belt. DMCC Coffee Centre will be in charge of promoting the ‘Farmers Pavilion’ on all marketing channels through the Centre's database. In addition, it will also host an informational campaign for visitors and exhibitors as well as invite experts and dignitaries to participate in this event.

New Prospects

Saeed Al Suwaidi, Director of Agri Commodities at DMCC, said: “We are confident that all of our key stakeholders across the coffee value chain will benefit from our strategic partnership with the World of Coffee. The Farmers Pavilion will further consolidate Dubai’s position as a major international hub for coffee trading and will serve as a platform to connect all relevant players in the coffee community, from farmers to traders and consumers, in line with our vision and objective to grow the local and global coffee business from Dubai. In particular, the pavilion will facilitate the exchange of skills and knowledge among individuals in the roasting field, help drive new business prospects, and improve the experience of both visitors and farmers by providing them with opportunities to sample and choose from the best kinds of green coffee beans. We believe that coffee is a universal language that connects people from around the world, and we look forward to enhancing global coffee trade by supporting the farmers' pavilion.”

Diversity and Richness

The World of Coffee is distinguished for its diversity and richness as it features a variety of events and activities. This includes the ‘UAE National Barista Championship’, the ‘National Latte Art Championship’, and the ‘Coffee Design Awards’ and ‘Best New Product competitions’, in addition to the main pavilions such as the Roasters Village and the Cabining Room and Brew Bar. The event will further entail a set of lectures and workshops. This will feature the presence of a group of associations specialised in the coffee industry, including the Brazilian Specialty Coffee Association, the Saudi Coffee Company, the Specialty Coffee Association of Panama, and the Uganda Coffee Development Authority.

The presence of these associations holds special significance owing to their role in enhancing quality and standards in coffee production, increasing trade and consumption of coffee, as well as representing and supporting the interests and rights of farmers, roasters, manufacturers, distributors, and consumers. Additionally, it would also foster cooperation and exchange of experiences between countries and regions producing and consuming coffee, as well as enhance awareness of its culture, history, benefits, types, and methods in preparing coffee. It will further promote innovation, development, and adoption of advanced technologies within the ever-evolving coffee industry.

Important Platform

Over 1,650 global, regional, and local companies and brands will be participating in this exhibition to display their range of products and services related to the coffee industry, such as green and roasted coffee beans. Participating businesses will include those who provide roasting, packaging, and processing services in addition to those that supply coffee-manufacturing equipment, water, milk, and flavourings. These participants include 60 companies and brands from the UAE, like Three Coffee, Q Coffee, and Coffee Planet. Further, a total of 17 firms participating in the event, including Colombini Srl, Mazzer Luigi Spa, and Lelit Italy, are Italian brands and enterprises that will also be participating in the exhibition. Additionally, around 9 firms and brands from the United States and 8 companies from China will be participating in the exhibition.

The exhibition will also feature 60 per cent of companies that had previously participated in the previous two editions, which indicates the satisfaction of these companies and their confidence in the event as an important platform for showcasing their products and expanding their network of connections. It also serves as a testament to the success of the exhibition in achieving its overarching goals and meeting the expectations of participants and visitors.

The World of Coffee 2024 exhibition invites visitors to Zabeel Halls 4, 5, and 6 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, from January 21 to 23, 2024. Those who wish to participate and visit the exhibition can register via the following link: https://dubai.worldofcoffee.org/visitor-registration.

About DMCC:

Headquartered in Dubai, DMCC is the world’s most interconnected Free Zone, and the leading trade and enterprise hub for commodities. Whether developing vibrant neighbourhoods with world-class property like Jumeirah Lakes Towers and the much-anticipated Uptown Dubai, or delivering high performance business services, DMCC provides everything its dynamic community needs to live, work and thrive. Made for Trade, DMCC is proud to sustain and grow Dubai’s position as the place to be for global trade today and long into the future. www.dmcc.ae

About DMCC Coffee Centre:

The DMCC Coffee is a world-class facility set up in 2019 to provide a wide range of services to the entire coffee value chain, from crop to cup. The first of its kind in the Middle East, DMCC Coffee Centre is situated in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Area (JAFZA) and is a centrally accessible meeting point for global producers and buyers. With a vision to transform Dubai into the new global hub for coffee, DMCC Coffee Centre benefits a wide range of stakeholders s including coffee farmers, exporters, traders, roasters and retailers and connects them with global trade opportunities in key markets.

www.dmcc.ae/ecosystems/coffee

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com