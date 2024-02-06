Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: World Defense Show 2024 held under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, boasts a fantastic array of live land and air demonstrations throughout the week, highlighting the show's unique position in the global defense landscape. Visitors experienced first hand the breadth of defense technologies, with dynamic displays featuring armored land vehicles, combat aircraft, unmanned aerial and ground systems, and an exclusive exhibitor test drive experience in the off-road zone.

The live land and air display showcased the carbon fiber turboprop Calidus B250 light attack aircraft, the distinctive delta-winged Eurofighter Typhoon, the French Dassault Rafale C, and two roaring F-15s, while the Pakistan Air Force showed off its three JF-17 Thunder multirole combat aircraft. In the land display area, WDS showcased UAV capabilities, with the Red Cat Teal2, Firejet M180 and Skydio X10D.

The dynamic daily air display was led by the Saudi Hawks, the Royal Saudi Air Force aerobatic team, demonstrating their skills and capabilities in the two-seater trainers. In addition, the Chinese national aerobatic team, August 1st, also showcased their piloting expertise.

Andrew Pearcey, Chief Executive Officer of World Defense Show, commented: "What sets World Defense Show 2024 apart is our extensive range of live and static displays, both on land and in the air. These demonstrations are a testament to our capability to host a comprehensive and immersive experience in multi-domain operations. Our airfield which includes a 2,700m runway, authorized by GACA and equipped with four taxiways and extensive parking pads, is a prime example of how we're equipped to display the future of defense technology in a way that no other show can."

The dedicated airfield is also capable of receiving both domestic and international aircraft participating at World Defense Show 2024 and is available for any support aircraft before and after the event days.

The live land and air demonstrations at World Defense Show 2024 are integral in showcasing the practical application and integration of advanced defense technologies. These dynamic displays provide attendees with a clear understanding of the capabilities and potential of modern military assets, directly contributing to the show's goals of advancing strategic insights and promoting global collaboration in the defense sector.

The day's events also featured the ongoing Journey to the Future, an integral part of the show that has been captivating attendees since day one. This feature continues to present emerging technologies and strategies set to revolutionize the defense landscape, including Azalea LEO Satellite Cluster by BAE Systems Digital Intelligence; Futuristic UCAV by SAMI Aerospace; MULTIPURPOSE DRONES SYSTEMS “MDS” by MRN Systems, among others.

The international presence at World Defense Show 2024 underscores the event's importance as a platform for global collaboration and innovation in the defense sector. The third day of the show was further marked by the announcement of significant deals and agreements, reinforcing the show's role as a catalyst for innovation and collaboration.

For more details on day three events and upcoming programs at World Defense Show 2024, please visit: www.worlddefenseshow.com

