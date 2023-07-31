Dubai, UAE: Poland is a hidden gem of green technology, which is being showcased more confidently each year in the global arena. Nowadays, global organisations have become more involved with the development of Polish companies, providing them with ample opportunities for highlighting their ingenious ideas impacting the global energy transition process. Poland has been actively promoting and investing in energy efficiency measures and sustainable development. Moreover, the country has been expanding its renewable energy capacity and has set a target of generating 21% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.

Each year, Poland participates with a large pavilion at the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS), which Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organises annually in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. This year, WETEX & DSS will be organised from 15 -17 November at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and DSS, welcomed the participation of Polish companies in WETEX and DSS. He noted that the exhibition continues to witness annual growth and a larger turnout from international companies, decision-makers, investors, and buyers. This has made it the largest exhibition of its kind in the region and one of the largest specialised exhibitions worldwide in water, electricity, clean energy, environment, green buildings, and environmental sustainability. WETEX and DSS provide an ideal platform for developing partnerships, signing deals and learning about the latest global technologies in these areas.

Commenting on the success of the annual event, Małgorzata Panek-Kasińska, CEO & Founder of MK Business Link, said, “As the official representative, we are successfully promoting WETEX & Dubai Solar Show in Poland. Our main aim is to build WETEX brand awareness among Polish companies, increase their participation in the event and assist in the growth of these trade fairs. Furthermore, we support our Emirati partners in finding the best solutions to establish future business relationships with Polish companies.”

Poland’s participation in WETEX typically involves the representation of government entities, private companies, research institutions, and industry professionals. Through its participation, Poland strives to exchange knowledge, forge international collaborations and partnerships in sustainable technologies, and highlight its most important initiatives in renewable energy – showcasing projects, policies, and investment opportunities. Poland’s presence at WETEX this year is enhanced by Polish companies, institutions and regional authorities, including the Marshal’s Office of the Silesia Region.

The planned promotional pavilion of the Silesia Region at WETEX is an initiative aimed at highlighting the potential and accomplishments of this region in the field of green technologies and sustainable development. The pavilion will serve as an exhibition space where the most prominent companies associated with the green technology sector in Silesia will have the opportunity to present their products, services, innovations, and solutions to an international audience.

Polish pavilion at WETEX & DSS

The Polish Pavilion at WETEX & DSS 2023 will be in the Water, Water Waste, Waste Treatment and Environment.

About WETEX & Dubai Solar Show

Under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, DEWA organises WETEX & Dubai Solar Show annually. This is part of its efforts to support the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership and its keenness to contribute to promote sustainable development. Since its inception in 1999, the exhibition has witnessed significant growth and has become one of the most important specialised international exhibitions in the fields of water, energy, sustainability, green technologies, renewable and clean energy, as well as green buildings, electric vehicles, and other key sectors.

DEWA is organising the 25th edition of the exhibition under the theme “At the Forefront of Sustainability” from 15 to 17 November 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The 2023 edition is especially significant as it coincides with the UAE’s preparations to host COP28 by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at Dubai Expo City in 2023.

WETEX & DSS provide a leading platform for international organisations and companies to showcase their latest solutions and products and learn about innovative technologies from all over the world in the sectors of energy, water, sustainability, green technologies, renewable and clean energy, green mobility solutions, sustainable development, and green buildings. The international exhibition, which is the largest of its kind in the region, enhances Dubai and the UAE’s support in promoting global efforts to achieve sustainable development, as well as consolidates Dubai’s position as a global hub for the green economy.

