The 10th annual Wellbeing at Work Middle East Summit in Muscat provides participants with tools and frameworks to integrate wellbeing into organizational strategies

Muscat, Oman – VIWELL, an end-to-end ecosystem that enables balanced workplaces through holistic wellbeing, has strongly recommended that wellbeing in the workplace must be priority for businesses in Oman.

This is in line with Oman Vision 2040 and the updated National Health Policy 2025, with the latter emphasizing attractive and conducive work environments and health-supportive lifestyles in all sectors. This includes creating a neurodiversity-friendly workplace environment.

Mohammed Husary, Founder and CEO of VIWELL, said that organizations can help achieve the goals set out by these government directives by making employee wellbeing with clear outcomes a strategic imperative, aided by tools that accurately measure the impact on employee satisfaction and productivity.

“Integrating wellbeing into company values is important to ensure that businesses in Oman remain competitive and are able to attract the best talent,” said Husary. “In addition, integrating neurodivergent professionals opens significant opportunities for organizations, bringing benefits such as improved efficiency, higher innovation capacity, and higher talent retention rates.

“At VIWELL, we believe that when wellbeing is embedded into company values and aligned with business goals, it transforms workplaces into thriving, human-centric environments. This is a call to action for leaders to champion mental health, resilience, and inclusion. This is where VIWELL comes in as an enabler in creating a balanced workplace where every individual feels valued and inspired,” he added.

VIWELL was the Headline Partner of the 10th annual Wellbeing at Work Middle East Summit, held in Muscat on 27 January. The summit brought together senior business leaders from diverse industries across the region to impart insights, tools and frameworks for participants to elevate their organisations’ wellbeing offerings. It also immersed participants in the components of modern wellbeing in the workplace—leadership, connection, belonging, purpose, environment and personalisation.

Husary's keynote tackled the need for neuroinclusive workplaces and encouraged organizations to recognize the opportunities that will be unlocked by integrating neurodivergent professionals. He identified the drivers that support advancement of neurodiverse professionals in the current market and the contributions they bring to their organization and industry.

Husary delivered the summit's welcome address, as well as participated in a C-suite panel discussion titled ‘Wellbeing as the Power Behind Organisational Performance’. VIWELL also hosted a leadership workshop, equipping participants with actionable strategies to integrate wellbeing into their businesses at a deeper level.

The Middle East Wellbeing at Work Summit marks its 10th anniversary this year with a four-country tour of major cities in the region. The series kicked off in Cairo on 20 January, followed by Riyadh on 22 January. It will conclude on 29 January in Dubai.

In a time of rapid transformation, the Wellbeing at Work Summit stands out as a vital event for business leaders. It goes beyond what traditional conferences offer, with an immersive experience that brings workplace wellbeing to life and equips organizations to thrive.

About VIWELL

VIWELL is a leading workplace wellbeing solutions company that supports organizations in building thriving, balanced environments where employees are empowered, engaged, and supported to perform at their best. Through its advanced digital platform and curated real-world experiences, VIWELL delivers personalized wellbeing programs that address physical, mental, social, and financial health, while driving measurable improvements in workforce engagement, productivity, and overall organizational wellbeing.

Grounded in science and informed by cultural insights, VIWELL integrates technology, data-driven analytics, and engaging experiences to enable sustainable employee engagement and long-term organizational success.

Founded by serial entrepreneur and corporate wellbeing visionary Mohammed Husary, VIWELL evolved from offline wellness initiatives into a comprehensive digital wellbeing platform in 2024. Today, VIWELL partners with organizations globally to strengthen workplace culture, reduce employee turnover, and enhance performance through actionable insights and scalable, sustainable wellbeing strategies.

