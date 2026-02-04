UAE: Speaking during a session at the World Governments Summit 2026, Calixto Ortega Sánchez, Venezuela’s Vice President for Economy, outlined his country’s progress in strengthening economic resilience, advancing structural reforms and creating new opportunities for international partnership.

He highlighted Venezuela’s readiness to welcome investment, its improving macroeconomic indicators, and its vision to build a diversified, sustainable economy that supports long-term growth, positioning Venezuela as an active and reliable partner in the global economy.

In a session moderated by Tucker Carlson, Founder of the The Tucker Carlson Network, Ortega Sánchez recalled the events of January 3, describing it as a “dark moment” but stressing that the country must move forward.

“The events were passing fast. It was a very extraordinary situation,” he said, recalling how he followed developments from Caracas. “But there was a functional government in Venezuela.”

Ortega Sánchez said the country had remained economically resilient despite years of US sanctions, pointing to signs of recovery and stability.

He noted that Venezuela recorded its lowest inflation rate in 40 years in 2024 and achieved GDP growth over the past five years despite external restrictions.

“We are ready for investment and the country is open for business.”

The vice president said that his country had learned how to operate under sanctions and could now compete internationally if allowed to function as a regular economy.

He announced the creation of two sovereign funds, one aimed at social welfare salaries and public support programmes, and another dedicated to infrastructure development including electricity and roads.

While acknowledging Venezuela’s reputation as an oil producer, he stressed the government’s ambition to diversify the economy.

“We want to be known not only for oil, but for high production levels,” he said, calling the current moment “a great opportunity for investors.”

“If Venezuela is allowed to operate normally, we will show extraordinary growth and improvement,” Ortega Sánchez added.