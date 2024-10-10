Abu Dhabi, UAE – Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, has announced two more internationally renowned artists to the Saadiyat Nights 2024 line-up. Multiple Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera, and Persian pop star Ebi are the latest acts confirmed to perform at Saadiyat Nights, an upcoming three-month series of open-air music concerts in Abu Dhabi.

Saadiyat Nights’ second edition is set to return to its bespoke concert venue on Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island from December 2024 to February 2025, with an exciting line-up of stars from around the world – and more musical acts to be announced soon.

Taking to the stage on 4 January, Iranian powerhouse Ebi – real name Ebrāhim Hāmedi – will treat fans to an array of hits from across his 50-year career. Often referred to simply as The Voice, Ebi is known for his unique fusion of traditional Persian music, Western pop, and Latin rhythms that transcends generations, with top tracks including Shabzadeh, Gheseh Eshgh, and Pichak. Tickets are now available via Platinumlist.net.

On 15 February, global sensation Christina Aguilera, renowned for her four-octave range, will take to the stage to perform in the UAE capital for the first time in 17 years. One of the best-selling music artists of all time, the American pop star rose to prominence in the early 2000s with hits such as Genie in a Bottle, What a Girl Wants, and Beautiful. Fans can secure tickets via Ticketmaster.ae.

Additionally, Boyz II Men, the American vocal harmony group and four-time Grammy Award winners, will take to the stage on 25 January (tickets available via Ticketmaster.ae), while Egypt’s legendary composer Khairat will perform a collection of his iconic symphonies on 1 February 1 (get tickets via Platinumlist.net).

Saadiyat Nights, a celebration of global music and culture, underlines Abu Dhabi’s UNESCO classification as a ‘City of Music’, a designation reflecting Abu Dhabi thriving music ecosystem.

Saadiyat Nights is a musical highlight in Abu Dhabi Calendar’s 2024-2025 season. Abu Dhabi Calendar: Passion is the Occasion presents an exciting line-up of events in the city, inviting everyone to embrace their passions to the fullest. Discover more on Abu Dhabi Calendar.

About Experience Abu Dhabi:

Experience Abu Dhabi is the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

DCT Abu Dhabi drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives, and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and visitabudhabi.ae