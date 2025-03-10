Kuwait City – The U.S. Commercial Service, in collaboration with the American Chamber of Commerce in Kuwait (AmCham Kuwait), recently hosted a successful networking reception featuring eight distinguished U.S. universities and key stakeholders from the education sector.

The event took place at Crowne Plaza Al Thuraya City Hotel and provided a unique opportunity for local educators, students, and educational institutions to engage directly with representatives from leading U.S. universities. The reception aimed to foster connections, promote educational exchanges, and strengthen ties between U.S. institutions and the Kuwaiti education community.

The following universities participated in the event:

Dayton University

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

George Washington University

Temple University

University of Arizona

University of California Riverside

Washington State University

Western Carolina University

We were thrilled to host such a valuable event for students and educational professionals in Kuwait to explore the academic offerings and opportunities available at these esteemed U.S. universities,” said Dr. Arezou Harraf, Vice Chair of AmCham Kuwait. “This evening provided an excellent platform for individuals to connect with U.S. institutions and explore the transformative opportunities that studying in the U.S. can offer. Our collaboration with the U.S. Embassy and our partners has strengthened educational ties, ensuring that the future of education in both the U.S. and Kuwait continues to flourish. The event offered a platform for direct interaction between attendees and university representatives, allowing for in-depth discussions on academic programs, admissions, scholarships, and other educational opportunities.

Attendees expressed their enthusiasm for the opportunity to connect with prestigious U.S. universities and explore the wide range of academic possibilities available. Many noted the significance of such events in enhancing the global education experience and opening doors for Kuwaiti students to pursue their higher education goals in the United States. The reception underscored the shared commitment to academic excellence and the continued growth of educational exchanges between the U.S. and Kuwait.

