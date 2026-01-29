Dubai, UAE: The Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting Foundation (AIJRF), a leading scientific and applied think tank, specializing in artificial intelligence and content creation, in collaboration with the University of Dubai, announced the launch of the 6th edition of the Artificial Intelligence Journalism World Forum ( 6th AIJWF).

The AIJWF recognized as the world’s first annual conference dedicated to artificial intelligence journalism, the 6th AIJWF will be held under the theme: “AI and Digital Content Flow. Powering the Global Digital Economy and Governing AI-Driven Content. Artificial Intelligence: Scaling Innovation Across the Global Digital Content Economy. The Rise of AI-Driven Digital Economy Businesses, where the two-day event is scheduled for April 6–7, 2026, at the University of Dubai campus.

H.E. Dr Eesa Mohammed Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai and a member of AIJRF’s Advisory Board, said the 6ht AIJWF comes at a time of rapid and unprecedented growth in the integration and use of artificial intelligence across global digital-economy sectors.

“This acceleration has significantly increased the valuations and wealth of many companies and AI developers worldwide,” he noted, “at a time when clear professional and ethical frameworks governing these uses remain limited.”

Dr Bastaki added that, amid this expansion, the United Arab Emirates has emerged as the region’s largest current investor in artificial intelligence, supported by global partnerships with major government institutions inside the country.

“These partnerships aim to adopt more advanced AI tools and technologies to serve a wide range of economic sectors, positioning the UAE as the leading destination for AI investment in the Middle East,” he said.

The Digital Economy and AI-Augmented Content

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Abdulzaher, the CEO of AIJRF, highlighted the pivotal role of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies in accelerating the growth of the global digital economy.

“Digital content is no longer merely a supporting function of the economy,” he said. “It has become a core pillar shaping how companies scale, how markets operate, how consumers make decisions, and how value is created at scale. At the heart of this transformation lies the flow of AI-driven content intelligent systems that create, curate, optimize, personalize, and distribute content in real time across global platforms.”

Dr. Abdulzaher added that this year’s edition will shed light on the sharp increase in global digital content driven by AI tools and technologies—an expansion that has grown more than tenfold compared to pre-2020 levels.

“This surge has been accompanied by a significant rise in fake content and misinformation, as well as the proliferation of AI applications designed to automate, accelerate, and amplify the production and dissemination of such content,” he said.

Key Themes of AIJWF 2026

The main themes of the forum’s sixth edition include:

The rapid and large-scale integration of artificial intelligence across multiple business sectors, resulting in more than a tenfold increase in global digital content compared to pre-2020 levels. Artificial intelligence as a primary driver of entrepreneurship and investment opportunities, supporting the global digital economy and enabling AI-driven content management across newly created economic sectors. The significant growth and profit opportunities generated by AI, alongside increasingly complex legal and ethical responsibilities, creating major governance challenges for governments, academic institutions, and societies—particularly amid the daily flood of fake and inaccurate content. Despite the proliferation of professional and ethical AI initiatives, the lack of effective enforcement raises critical questions about when binding, cross-border regulations will be implemented to curb manipulation and the development of AI tools used to spread misinformation globally.

Panel Discussions

Panel discussions at AIJWF 2026 will focus on:

The acceleration of AI adoption and the global expansion of digital content. How artificial intelligence has become a key engine of the global digital economy, particularly in content creation. The growth of AI-driven content production and management in emerging economic sectors. Governance, ethical, professional, and regulatory challenges associated with AI expansion. The rapid rise of fake content and the urgent need to combat misinformation in the AI era. Strengthening trust, transparency, and accountability across AI tools and algorithms. Leveraging artificial intelligence for social good and sustainable digital growth.

About the AIJWF

Launched in 2020, the Global Artificial Intelligence Journalism Forum (AIJWF) is the first global platform and annual conference dedicated to artificial intelligence journalism. It brings together leading academics, media professionals, AI solution developers, educational institutions, and government entities to explore the technologies of the Fourth and Fifth Industrial Revolutions and their impact on humanity, the media industry, and the cities of the future.

The first edition of AIJWF was held in March 2021 under the chairmanship of Professor Farouk El-Baz, the Egyptian-American space scientist and geologist, with the participation of more than 50 universities and research centers and over 200 researchers and journalists from 20 countries.

AIJWF operates under the umbrella of the Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting Foundation (AIJRF), headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, with a global team based across the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, Russia, India, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Lebanon, and Algeria.

The forum also oversees the issuance of the Global Artificial Intelligence Journalism Index (GAIJI), designed to measure, track, and visualize the performance of media organizations in adopting AI-driven journalism technologies for content production, distribution, and promotion.

In addition, AIJWF annually presents a range of awards aimed at incentivizing AI-powered content creation and advancing the role of artificial intelligence and metaverse technologies in the Arab media landscape.

About AIJRF

The Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF) is the world’s first specialized research and applied institution dedicated to media studies, artificial intelligence, content creation, and metaverse media. Founded in 2018 in Dubai, UAE, AIJRF manages over 20 global initiatives, including:

The Artificial Intelligence Journalism World Forum (AIJWF)

The Global AI Journalism Index (GAIJI)

The Arab AI in Universities Index (AIU)

AI skills camps and university challenges

AIJRF has launched more than 120 training programs and professional diplomas across AI-driven content creation, intelligent government services, AI-powered media, metaverse media, education, healthcare, financial services, marketing, and sustainable development.

The Foundation also published the world’s first professional and ethical framework for AI content creation, including:

The Ethical Guide to Artificial Intelligence Journalism (2021)

The Professional and Ethical Code for AI in Content Creation (AIJEC) (2024)

AIJRF operates through three core pillars: