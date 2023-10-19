Under the Patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Scent Arabia will take place at the Exhibition World Bahrain, in Sakhir on the 14th -18th of November 2023, it is considered Bahrain’s first luxury fragrance event taking place alongside Jewellery Arabia.



Organised by Informa Markets, the pioneers behind MEOS GEO, The Autumn Fair and Jewellery Arabia. Scent Arabia is bringing together over 40 exhibitors from 6 countries for 5 days, promising to bring an extensive range of limited-edition perfumes, niche perfumes, oud, incense and candles.



A unique and exceptional culinary experience “The Scent Arabia Aromatic Indulgence” will be featured during the show for media and influencers. An exquisite set of dishes specifically created by Chef Lorenzo Severini Head Chef of Due Mari Restaurant at Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort and Spa will be presented for a unique concept which incorporates flavours of perfume into culinary art. This intriguing blend of scents and flavours not only heightens the dining experience but also adds a touch of elegance and sophistication.



Chef Lorenzo Head chef of Due Mari Restaurant at Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort and Spa said: “My personal cooking style is all about flavours, senses, and colours. Every creation I embark on is meant to be exciting and interesting, even if it’s a dish we are all familiar with. My passion for cooking is not just about nourishing the body, but also about exciting the senses and igniting the imagination. Through the interplay of flavours, colours, and scents, I aimed to transform mundane dishes into extraordinary experiences”.



Commenting on the occasion, Mohammed Ebrahim, Exhibitions Director at Informa Markets, said: “Our visitors satisfaction is our top priority and this year we aim to transport our visitors to a world of fragrances and scents through our activations. Scent Arabia brings luxury to another level. Offering a 360-degree experience into the world of fragrances that goes beyond walking into a store at the mall.”



With a line-up of the most prestigious brands participating at Scent Arabia this year’s like Al Hawaj, Faces, Junaid perfumer, Rasasi and many more luxury perfume brands will exhibit their latest products and limited-edition collections.



If you are a perfume lover, then Scent Arabia is an event that you should not miss. It is a unique opportunity to discover new fragrances, meet the perfumers and experience the world of fragrance in a new way.



About Scent Arabia:

Scent Arabia is Bahrain’s first luxury fragrance event, taking place alongside Jewellery Arabia from 14 to 18 November 2023 at Exhibition World Bahrain. Organized by Informa Markets, and spanning over 2,900 square meters, the event showcases an array of the most exclusive and luxurious fragrances from the Gulf region and the world. Scent Arabia attracts thousands of local, regional and global perfume enthusiasts to explore a wide range of products including luxury perfumes, oud, home fragrances, bukhour and candles.

The 1st edition of Scent Arabia will be held from 14th to 18th November 2023 in Hall 2 at Exhibition World Bahrain. For more information, visit www.scent-arabia.com.

About Informa Markets:

Scent Arabia is organised by Informa Markets. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 450 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, and many more. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year.



At Informa, we achieve sustainable commercial success through thoughtful market focus and superior results for our customers. Being a sustainable business is central to how we run our events, how we make decisions and how we do business every day. Our continuing evolution is fuelled by insight, innovation, and collaboration. We are proud of our commitment to having a positive environmental and social impact on both the communities and industries we work within.

For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.