Abu Dhabi: The UAE-Turkey Business Council held its first meeting post-restructuring in Abu Dhabi, chaired by H.E. Abdullah Humaid Al Hameli, CEO, Economic Cities and Free Zones, AD Ports Group. H.E. Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade; and H.E. Prof. Dr. Omar Bolat, Turkish Minister of Commerce, attended the meeting.

The Council meeting discussed new opportunities for cooperation between the UAE and the friendly Republic of Turkey across various sectors. These include trade, entrepreneurship, SMEs, agriculture, transport, tourism, food security, energy and renewable energy, logistics and banking services, infrastructure, culture, healthcare, industry, innovation, and technology.

H.E. Abdullah Al Hameli expressed his appreciation for the Council’s confidence in him with regard to its restructuring, which is key to boosting the trade and economic relations between the UAE and Turkey. H.E. commended the role of Council members in strengthening joint efforts aimed at broadening the prospects for fruitful cooperation, which in turn contribute to creating more opportunities and enablers for the private sector.

H.E. Al Hameli added: “Through its efforts, the Council looks forward to promoting trade and economic relations and facilitating more fruitful partnerships between the two friendly countries at the private sector level, thus enhancing trade and investment exchanges.”

Mr. Tawfik Oz, head of the Turkish side of the Joint Business Council, said: “We are committed to strengthening our business and economic partnership with the UAE, especially in light of the UAE-Turkey Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The business council will play a vital role in elevating the economic partnership between the two countries to new heights.”

Furthermore, the Council meeting explored key opportunities and trends that have the potential to bolster the existing cooperation between the UAE and Turkey. It also highlighted the UAE’s dynamic and prosperous economic environment, which is also a global FDI hub and boasts all features that support business growth, including a highly efficient and resilient legislative and legal ecosystem.

