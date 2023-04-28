DUBAI, UAE: The World Society of Oculoplastics and Reconstructive Surgeons (WSOPRAS) has announced the highly anticipated WSOPRAS 2023 conference, set to take place from May 5th to May 7th at the prestigious Mohammad Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

This groundbreaking event will bring together the world's leading experts in Oculoplastics for a three-day cutting-edge conference, with 400 doctors confirmed to attend from all corners of the globe.

The WSOPRAS 2023 conference promises to be an unparalleled opportunity for super specialists in Oculoplastics to collaborate, exchange ideas, and discuss the latest advancements in the field.

Attendees will have the chance to learn from and interact with top experts in the industry, gain insights into new surgical techniques, and explore cutting-edge technologies that could revolutionize the field of Oculoplastics.

The three-day conference will feature keynote presentations from renowned specialists, live surgical demonstrations on cadavers, engaging panel discussions, and ample networking opportunities.

The live, hands-on cadaver demonstrations will exemplify the symposium's dedication to making a tangible impact in the industry.

"This is a unique opportunity for experts in the highly specialized field of Oculoplastics to come together from all corners of the globe and drive the industry forward, ultimately benefiting patients around the world." said Dr. Vinod Gauba, WSOPRAS executive committee. "We are excited to see the discussions and collaborations that will take place during the conference and the lasting impact it will have on the UAE and the global healthcare industry."

In addition to being a historic gathering of Oculoplastics experts, the WSOPRAS 2023 conference is a significant event for the UAE, solidifying the country's position as a burgeoning leader in the healthcare industry and a potential destination for future revolutionary conferences.

Sheikha Dr. Noura Al Qassimi, the President of the Emirates Society of Ophthalmology and honorary guest, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "We believe that the WSOPRAS 2023 conference will have a lasting influence on the medical field in the UAE, and we hope that this event will continue to pave the way for such high impact medical conferences in the country." Sheikha Dr. Noura Al Qassimi will also be inaugurating the event.

Furthermore, the WSOPRAS 2023 conference will see the launch of a state-of-the-art online platform called Mind Date, dedicated to collaborative learning and fostering a community of international thought leaders. This innovative app will facilitate continued professional relationships and knowledge exchange beyond the conference, ensuring that ideas continue to spread and make a difference worldwide.