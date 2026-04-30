Cairo, The Cityscape 2026 Steering Committee held an official meeting bringing together a distinguished group of senior government officials, real estate developers, investors, and regulatory representatives, with the aim of shaping a strategic vision that supports the growth of Egypt’s real estate market and enhances investment opportunities and sustainable urban development.

The Cityscape 2026 Steering Committee includes:

Eng. Khaled Abbas, Chairman and Managing Director of the Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD)

Eng. Fathallah Fawzy, Chairman of Mena for Touristic Real Estate Consultancy

Dr. Ahmed Shalaby, Co-Founder, President and CEO of Tatweer Misr, and Chairman of the Egyptian Real Estate Council

Ayman Amer, General Manager of SODIC

Eng. Tamer Nassar, CEO of City Edge Developments

The committee discussed key themes including stimulating local and foreign investment, enhancing investor confidence, and defining sector priorities for the upcoming phase, in addition to exploring opportunities for regional collaboration and cross-border investments. Discussions also covered growth prospects across hospitality, tourism, retail, and mixed-use developments, while highlighting the growing role of data centers and digital infrastructure, as well as Egypt’s potential to become a regional data hub connecting Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

The meeting also reviewed the preliminary agenda of the Cityscape Summit, which will address the impact of global and regional economic shifts on Egypt’s real estate market, and the country’s positioning as a safe investment hub amid ongoing geopolitical challenges in the region.

In this context, Robier Daniel, Cityscape Egypt Exhibition Director said: “The Steering Committee meeting reflects our commitment to delivering a more impactful and inclusive platform that brings together all stakeholders within the real estate ecosystem, with a strong focus on innovation and fostering partnerships that drive sector growth. For Cityscape 2026, we are working on enhancing the summit experience in line with the rapid market transformations, while opening new horizons for investors and developers.”

Eng. Khaled Abbas, Chairman and Managing Director of the Administrative Capital for Urban Development, stated: “The coming phase will shape the future of Egypt’s real estate sector, especially in light of the current geopolitical shifts in the Gulf region and their impact on the broader regional landscape. These changes are set to redefine the sector’s dynamics, further reinforcing the growing strategic importance of the Egyptian market. In this context, the role of the Cityscape Summit becomes increasingly significant, as it works to strengthen integration between the public and private sectors to support development plans and advance the state’s vision of building sustainable, investment-attractive urban communities.”

In the same context, Dr. Ahmed Shalaby, Co-Founder, President and CEO of Tatweer Misr and Chairman of the Egyptian Real Estate Council, said: “Sustainability is a core pillar shaping the sector’s future, alongside the importance of interactive workshops that accelerate knowledge transfer and foster innovation within local communities. Investment opportunities must be presented through a data-driven lens, grounded in clear metrics and an honest view of challenges, especially with strong international participation that blends global perspectives with local expertise. Cityscape continues to play a pivotal role in advancing a sustainable, globally competitive real estate ecosystem in Egypt, building on a strong track record of success. At the same time, Egypt’s rapid population growth presents both a pressing challenge and a powerful opportunity to accelerate development.”

Ayman Amer, General Manager of SODIC, added: “Foreign direct investment and remittances from Egyptians abroad remain fundamental drivers of sector growth, particularly amid rising investor interest in the Egyptian market, supported by improvements in capital inflow and repatriation mechanisms in coordination with relevant authorities. Against this backdrop, we expect a significant transformation in the sector over the next five years.”

Eng. Tamer Nassar, CEO of City Edge Developments, said: “Egypt’s real estate sector is witnessing rapid growth driven by a clear vision to develop integrated and sustainable urban communities. Platforms like Cityscape play a vital role in highlighting investment opportunities and strengthening partnerships across stakeholders, enabling the delivery of innovative projects that meet local market aspirations while aligning with global standards, particularly amid rising demand and increasingly diverse customer needs.”

It is worth noting that the 15th edition of Cityscape Egypt will take place from September 30 to October 3, featuring the participation of more than 80 real estate developers showcasing over 1,000 projects. This comes amid the Egyptian real estate sector’s accelerating shift toward sustainable growth, supported by global investment flows and increasing international confidence.