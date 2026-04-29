Algiers: DeepMinds, a leading Deeptech venture Builder, has officially launched DeepX, the first DeepTech venture building summit in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), aimed at accelerating the transformation of homegrown advanced technologies into real economic value.

The inaugural DeepX Summit was held on April 25–26, 2026, at the Cultural Center of the Great Mosque in Algiers. Algeria is rapidly expanding its technology R&D and advanced technology sectors to diversify its economy. The country's more than 150 research institutions coupled with its large technology talent pool make it an ideal environment for researchers, entrepreneurs and companies developing DeepTech.

The first edition of DeepX was organized under the patronage of:

The Ministry of Startups and Micro Enterprises and Knowledge Economy

The Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Pharmaceutical Industry

The Ministry of Vocational Education and Training

The launch was officially announced by Dr. Abdenour Haddou, Managing Partner and Chief AI Officer at DeepMinds, who emphasized the importance of moving beyond research into structured execution.

DeepX brings together top-tier scientists, AI experts, industry leaders, and venture builders to collaboratively transform scientific advancements into viable, scalable ventures aligned with real-world needs.

At the core of DeepX are five strategic clusters:

Food Security

Healthcare

Cybersecurity

Logistics & Smart Cities

FinTech

Each cluster operates as a continuous engine of innovation, working beyond the summit to identify opportunities, develop strategic roadmaps, and drive venture creation in alignment with industry and national priorities.

The first edition of DeepX has attracted strong international participation, bringing together deep tech experts from the United States, Europe, Asia, and across Africa, alongside policymakers, researchers, founders, and investors.

This structured approach enables DeepX to contribute directly to technology transfer and localization, while strengthening the region’s ability to build and scale its own technological capabilities over time.

“DeepX reflects our commitment to transforming deep technology into tangible economic value through structured venture creation,” said Dr. Abdenour Haddou. “It is about building ventures that are viable, scalable, and impactful for our economies and societies.”

Amine Staali, Managing Partner and CEO of DeepMinds, added:

“DeepX reflects our vision to position deep technology at the core of economic development. By connecting science, industry, and venture building, we are creating a platform that enables the emergence of impactful ventures and long-term technological capabilities for the region and beyond.”

A key outcome of the summit is the development of the Deep Tech Opportunities Map, identifying high-potential intersections between emerging technologies and industry needs. This serves as a strategic blueprint for venture creation, investment direction, and ecosystem collaboration.

During the summit, and as part of its execution roadmap, DeepMinds has also initiated strategic partnerships with key industry players, including SAIDAL, a leading pharmaceutical manufacturing group, and CAAT, a major national insurance company, supporting the development and deployment of ventures within priority sectors.

Positioned as a recurring annual summit, DeepX will continue to expand its footprint, with the next edition announced to take place in Djanet, in southern Algeria, in December 2026. The upcoming edition will further strengthen the connection between deep technology, environment, and reflection, drawing inspiration from the unique landscape of the Tassili n’Ajjer region.

With its launch, DeepX sets the foundation for a new approach to deep technology, one that focuses on venture creation, economic viability, and long-term capability building, positioning the region as an active contributor to global innovation.

About DeepMinds

DeepMinds is a DeepTech venture builder focused on transforming advanced technologies into viable, scalable ventures. Operating across multiple regions, DeepMinds brings together scientific research, artificial intelligence, and venture-building expertise to create solutions that address real-world challenges and drive long-term economic impact.

Through its structured approach, DeepMinds works at the intersection of science, industry, and entrepreneurship to build ventures across strategic sectors, contributing to technology transfer, capability development, and innovation ecosystems.