The Project Management Institute (PMI) has unveiled its groundbreaking Manifesto for Enterprise Agility, an empowering set of principles designed to help organizations remain resilient, innovative, and better equipped to navigate frequent global disruptions.

Developed by the PMI Agile Alliance, the Manifesto calls for a shift in leadership mindset, moving away from rigid hierarchical structures toward shared purpose, decentralized decision-making, and enterprise-wide adaptability.

For businesses and leaders in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region, where economic diversification, sustainability, and digital transformation initiatives dominate national agendas, the Manifesto provides timely insights to anchor strategies that drive resilience, success, and growth in increasingly complex environments.

Why enterprise agility matters in Mena region

Frequent disruptions caused by global economic shifts, technological advancements, and changing sector demands have created an urgent need for organizational agility.

The Manifesto encourages leaders to reframe business transformation by emphasizing collaborative decision-making, adaptive governance mechanisms, and the strategic use of technology to build organizations capable of responding to change quickly.

In Mena region, this aligns strongly with the following regional priorities:

*Economic Diversification Initiatives: Projects like Saudi Vision 2030 and UAE's "We Are the UAE 2031" Vision focus heavily on innovation, non-oil-based economies, and smart city development, which demand organizations to design adaptable operating models.

*Digital Transformation Goals: With countries investing heavily in cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning, the Manifesto's principles of embracing technology and fostering distributed talent are critical to unlocking organizational potential.

*Sustainability: As green infrastructure becomes central to the region's long-term strategy, agility is essential to integrate ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) goals with operational efficiency.

By promoting agility across regions, ecosystems, and sectors, the Manifesto gives the Mena organisations the tools needed to thrive in a globally competitive landscape.

Key principles of the manifesto for enterprise agility

PMI's Manifesto outlines nine actionable principles, encouraging organisations to:

*Create clarity of purpose and align enterprise outcomes with adaptable plans to ensure that teams remain focused even during times of uncertainty.

*Govern with guardrails, not gatekeepers, enabling decentralized and faster decision-making driven by trust.

*Empower teams where value is created, by giving decision-making authority to people closest to customers or critical data points.

*Expand agility across partners and ecosystems, fostering stronger relationships among stakeholders and building collaborative value chains.

*Fund purpose and intent, focusing investments on initiatives that align with the organization's strategic goals rather than fixating on execution.

*Deliver value frequently and transparently, ensuring work is visible and focused on outcomes rather than adherence to rigid plans.

*Embrace technology and distributed talent, enabling faster decision-making and optimizing resource utilization to drive competitive results.

*Design for adaptability, rather than efficiency alone, supporting organizations to pivot more effectively.

*Sense early, learn quickly, and act confidently, converting foresight into strategy and leveraging ongoing learning for better decision-making.

These principles are particularly relevant to Mena organisations combatting legacy systems, rigid governance models, and change fatigue, which often slow down transformation efforts.

Speaking at the launch, Hanny Alshazly, the Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) at PMI, said: "The Mena region is witnessing unprecedented transformation, from economic diversification to the rapid adoption of technology and sustainability-focused initiatives. Enterprise agility is not just a buzzword; it's a leadership imperative. PMI's Manifesto for Enterprise Agility delivers innovative solutions to help leaders confidently navigate uncertainty, foster collaboration, and unlock the full potential of their organizations."

"By embracing agility, MENA businesses can align strategic intent with sustainable growth, reinforcing their role as a competitive force in the global economy," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

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