Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF), one of the UAE’s leading business banks, will highlight its role in financing the UAE’s industrial growth at Make It in the Emirates 2026.

During the four-day event, NBF will engage with industry stakeholders to discuss financing requirements and share insights on its relationship-led approach to corporate and commercial banking.

NBF’s team of experts will be present throughout the event to engage with industrial and commercial businesses and answer queries. The Bank will showcase its capabilities across trade finance, treasury, transaction banking, and working capital solutions, supporting businesses through different growth cycles and evolving market conditions.

The Bank brings deep sector expertise and a disciplined, partnership-led approach to supporting businesses across the industrial value chain. With a strong balance sheet, proven trade finance capabilities, and a focus on long-term client relationships, NBF works closely with manufacturers and exporters to navigate market cycles, manage risk, and unlock opportunities for sustainable growth.

Celebrating its fifth edition, Make It in the Emirates 2026 stands as a national flagship platform driving industrial transformation, designed to convert ambition into production and enable large-scale industrial growth.

Aligned with the UAE’s industrial strategy, the event brings together advanced technologies, national ambition, and practical execution, reinforcing local manufacturing, strengthening industrial value chains, and empowering companies of all sizes to manufacture, scale, and export from the UAE.

NBF’s participation in Make It in the Emirates reflects its continued commitment to supporting national industrial priorities, accelerating manufacturing growth, and strengthening the competitiveness of the UAE’s industrial sector, while reinforcing its role as a trusted financial partner to businesses across the country.

The Bank will be exhibiting at Stand C4-77 at the event, which takes place from 4–7 May 2026 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB+ / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 15 across the UAE.

For further information, please contact:

Strategic Marketing and Communications Department

E-mail: CorpComm@nbf.ae