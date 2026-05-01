Abu Dhabi, UAE; NMDC Group (ADX: NMDC), a global leader in engineering, procurement, construction, marine dredging and infrastructure development, will participate in Make it in the Emirates 2026 as an Enablement Partner, taking place from 4 to 7 May at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

NMDC Group’s presence will demonstrate how its integrated industrial platform across energy, dredging and marine, infrastructure, logistics, and technical services is creating national value through complex project delivery, stronger domestic supply chains and advanced capability building.

Visitors to the NMDC Group stand at the IHC pavilion will gain insight into the Group’s end-to-end capabilities across strategic sectors, backed by a fleet of more than 170 marine assets, over 480 land equipment units, and a workforce of approximately 25,000 people operating across regional and international markets. The Group will also highlight its growing investment in technology, having developed more than 70 AI-enabled applications across its operations, alongside ongoing talent development and Emiratization programs that continue to strengthen national capabilities.

On the ground at MIITE 2026

NMDC Dredging & Marine will unveil the region’s first hydraulic physical modeling test facility, the NMDC Coastal & Hydrodynamic Center, bringing advanced coastal and marine engineering validation capabilities in-country and reducing reliance on international laboratories. The center will operate as a commercial entity, providing these capabilities to clients across the region. The purpose-built facility enables the simulation and physical testing of complex marine, coastal, and offshore infrastructure under controlled conditions — supporting faster design optimization, improved efficiency, and tighter cost control on critical projects.

NMDC Energy will showcase the scale of its fabrication and EPC capabilities through its advanced yards in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with more than 2.1 million square meters of fabrication space and an annual capacity exceeding 100,000 metric tons. The business will also highlight its use of robotics, AI-enabled safety systems, and smart yard technologies that are driving productivity and operational excellence.

NMDC Infra will present its growing role in modern construction, precast manufacturing, and digital delivery — including innovative 3D printing solutions and marine sustainability applications, such as artificial reef structures. The business will also spotlight its contribution to transport, utilities, industrial and urban development projects across the region, while also highlighting its expanded capabilities in the water sector and announcing strategic partnerships that support future growth and innovation.

NMDC LTS will demonstrate how its marine chartering, towing, logistics, and technical support capabilities optimize execution across major offshore and onshore projects, supported by one of the region’s largest marine support networks of vessels and equipment.

The NMDC Group stand will be at the IHC pavilion in Hall 5.

About NMDC Group

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, NMDC Group is a home-grown global leader with 50 years of experience, providing cutting-edge engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions for onshore and offshore projects, and state of the art marine dredging and construction capabilities. With projects executed across the MENA region and Southeast Asia, NMDC Group offers its clients high-quality turnkey solutions, underpinned by a commitment to sustainability and international standards. NMDC Group has a backlog of AED 57.3 billion as of 1Q 2026.

The Group operates through five main business verticals: NMDC Dredging & Marine, NMDC Energy, NMDC LTS, NMDC Infra, and NMDC Engineering.

For more information, please visit: https://nmdc-group.com/en/