Cairo, Under the patronage of Eng. Raafat Hindi, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, and Ahmed Kouchouk, Minister of Finance, e& Egypt has announced the launch of “The Shift 2026,” marking the first high-level strategic dialogue that brings together a distinguished group of policymakers, investors, and technology leaders to explore the major transformations driven by artificial intelligence and technological innovation in reshaping the global economy, influencing decision-making mechanisms, and redefining global power dynamics.

This initiative comes as part of e& Egypt’s leading role in advancing digital transformation and accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies across various sectors. The company is leading this initiative in collaboration with The Global Narrative, as part of the preparations for the 10th edition of Narrative PR Summit, the region’s leading platform focused on shaping the perception of countries, brands, and leadership.

“The Shift 2026” is set to take place on May 14, 2026, in Cairo, with the participation of high-level government officials and leading experts from the technology and investment sectors. The event reflects e& Egypt’s ongoing commitment to fostering strategic dialogue around the future of the digital economy.

Commenting on the launch, Hazem Metwally, CEO of e& Egypt, highlighted that The Shift 2026 serves as a pivotal platform to spotlight the accelerating role of technology in reshaping business environments. He also added that e& Egypt continues to strengthen its position as an integrated digital solutions provider and a key enabler of advanced telecommunications and AI technologies in Egypt, supporting digital transformation across sectors.

Through organizing this event, e& Egypt reaffirms its commitment to enhancing the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy by spotlighting technology-driven investment opportunities, strengthening the role of the private sector in driving growth, and attracting foreign investment, in line with the country’s direction toward a knowledge-based economy, while supporting Egypt’s position as a leading regional hub for business and investment.

In this context, Lamia Kamel, Founder and CEO of CC Plus, Co-Founder of The Global Narrative, and Founder of Narrative PR Summit, stated: “The Shift 2026 comes at a defining moment, as artificial intelligence continues to accelerate transformation across all aspects of the global economy. Through this platform, we aim to create a dynamic and impactful space for dialogue that brings together diverse perspectives, helping stakeholders navigate this transformation and shape more aligned and actionable visions for the future, with a positive impact on both the economy and the wider region.”

“The Shift 2026” serves as a core pillar of the discussions that will be addressed during the 10th edition of Narrative PR Summit, shedding light on the economic transformations driven by technology and artificial intelligence, and their role in enhancing Egypt’s investment environment, supporting the private sector, and attracting foreign investment, further reinforcing Egypt’s position as a competitive and attractive regional hub. The event will also feature prominent leaders and voices from across the technology and investment landscape.