Exoskeleton manufacturer PolySpine and Disability services provider Tender Loving Care (TLC) are keen to tap ME markets

PolySpine is for people with CP, quadriplegia and muscular dystrophy

CP in the Arab world is 1.8 per every 1000 live births

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Demonstrating a commitment to empowering People with Disabilities in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, two Australian organisations will be making a debut at the AccessAbilities Expo (AAE-2022) taking place in Dubai from November 15 to 17, with one unveiling a unique modular exoskeleton for people with a high-level physical disability.

Joining for the first time at AAE-2022 is PolySpine, manufacturer of anatomically-engineered exoskeleton, and customised disability services provider Tender Loving Care (TLC) that is the registered provider with the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) that has on its rolls over 530,000 participants since July 2013.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, the knowledge-sharing and business-enhancing platform provides the region’s disabled community the latest innovations and history-defining technologies. The largest event of its kind meets the needs of people with disabilities who account for about 50 million in the 22-nation MENA region. It is expected to be visited by more than 10,000 People with Special Needs and their families.

PolySpine has been designed for use with a modular exoskeleton and its concept and design come from Riley Saban, who has Cerebral Palsy (spasticity and dystonia) and co-founder Clint Saban.

Jasmine Seyour, Director of PolySpine said:“ PolySpine is designed to be used by people with high level physical disability. It helps people with a range of disabilities include people with cerebral palsy, quadriplegia, muscular dystrophy, motor neuron disease and any other disabilities with similar symptomatic profiles as an inclusive environment is created in which the user can participate.”

Yasser Zaki, CEO of Tender Loving Care (TLC) which has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Dubai, said the organisation delivers services of exceptional quality for People with Disabilities for their better health, wellbeing and improved life skills. Through our services, we advocate more inclusiveness for the physically and cognitively disadvantaged. Our services cover social, community and recreational participation, in-home support, financial plan management, specialised transport and connecting with allied health professionals in the country with one in five people having a disability.”

TLC is an innovative Australian owned and operated, domestic and international integrated Disability service provider offering a unique value proposition of cleaning, employment pathways, labour hire, active ageing activities, disability services, travel, food, and allied health. TLC team members speak five languages including Arabic.

The PolySpine team will showcase the modular, customisable supportive exoskeleton. This unique support system provides torso and head support for activities outside of a wheelchair or accessibility equipment. It is currently in the process of running clinical trials in Sydney. It hails the UAE’s efforts to foster independence and provide a more inclusive environment for People of Determination. The company is looking forward to working with distributors within the UAE and sees the region as having a strong commitment to Assistive Technology as well as being the most viable option for the distribution of its products.

Cerebral Palsy (CP) negatively impacts muscle control and tone, motor skills, and mental abilities, while muscular dystrophy causes muscles to progressively weaken over time. A quadriplegia is a form of bilateral cerebral palsy with both arms and legs getting affected. The prevalence of CP is one to nearly four per 1,000 live births. Over 17 million people live with CP globally. CP in Arabic-speaking countries stands at 1.8/1000 live births.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Ghassan Amhaz

Managing Director

Email: info@naddalshiba.com

Register to visit AccessAbilities Expo: https://bit.ly/RegisterAAE2022