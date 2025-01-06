Dubai, UAE – IPS, "the global real estate marketplace," highlights the flourishing real estate market in Türkiye. Through Türkiye Property Show, as part of the 21st edition of the event, which will be held from April 14 to 16, 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the exhibition will bring together major Turkish developers and innovative project owners. Investors and buyers will have a golden opportunity to explore diverse investment prospects in Türkiye's real estate sector, contributing to strengthened relationships and international cooperation in investment.

The exhibition offers a unique opportunity for visitors, exhibitors, investors, and government officials to network and discuss the most promising investment opportunities in Türkiye's real estate sector, as well as explore potential collaboration avenues. It also provides a platform for exchanging knowledge, experiences, and insights on emerging trends shaping the real estate industry amidst global and regional developments.

The Turkish real estate market has experienced significant fluctuations in recent years, influenced by economic shifts, government policies, and changing investor sentiment. However, projections suggest that Türkiye's real estate market will grow to approximately $428.92 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.70% from 2024 to 2032.

The Turkish government continues to offer incentives to attract both local and international investors through various programs and initiatives, including the Citizenship by Investment Program, which grants citizenship to foreign nationals who purchase property worth at least $400,000. Turkey’s picturesque nature, mild climate, and year-round liveability make it an attractive destination for real estate investment. Additionally, there is a growing focus on sustainable building practices and smart home technologies, with developers integrating energy-efficient designs and green construction methods to meet the rising demand for eco-friendly properties. Urbanization and rapid infrastructure development in major cities such as Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir are driving demand for both residential and commercial real estate.

Luxury residences linked to prestigious hospitality brands are gaining prominence in Türkiye's real estate market. These properties blend upscale living with exceptional services, attracting affluent buyers seeking unique experiences and comfort. Notable examples include the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Istanbul, opened in 2023, marking the brand’s first residential property in Europe, and the Swissôtel Residences, Çeşme, located on the Alacati Beach, offering 110 exclusive residences managed by Swissôtel.

Türkiye has implemented various financial solutions and collaborative models to attract global investors to its real estate market. Key initiatives include comprehensive investment incentives such as VAT and customs duty exemptions, corporate tax reductions, social security contribution subsidies, and land allocation. These incentives are available for both new and existing projects across various sectors, including real estate.

Furthermore, Türkiye's removal from the FATF “grey list” in June 2024 reflects significant progress in anti-money laundering efforts. This development is expected to strengthen the country’s economic plans by enhancing its international standing and attracting new potential investments.

Türkiye Property Show at IPS, is organized by Strategic Exhibitions and Conferences, serves as an ideal platform for exploring and capitalizing on investment opportunities within Turkey’s real estate sector.