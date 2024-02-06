World-leading brands including Abbott, Beckman Coulter and Tosoh are presenting revolutionary new innovations at the region’s largest laboratory exhibition

The four-day trade show takes place until 8 February at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The latest laboratory technologies from around the world are being unveiled this week at Medlab Middle East. The annual medical laboratory exhibition unites exhibitors and visitors from more than 180 countries, presenting cutting-edge industry innovations and pioneering medical laboratory products and services.

Research from Open PR suggests that the global medical laboratory market is projected to experience significant growth, with its value expected to increase from US$ 150 billion in 2023 to US$ 280 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of over 3.7%. The rise in demand for advanced diagnostic tools and laboratory services, coupled with technological advancements and innovations, have been key drivers of the industry’s growth.

Among the many game-changing laboratory technologies featured at Medlab Middle East 2024, Abbott, a world leader in point-of-care solutions, is presenting the first rapid handheld objective blood test for concussions. The i-STAT TBI plasma test is designed to help clinicians assess patients with suspected mild traumatic brain injuries, including concussions. The test measures specific proteins present in the blood after a traumatic brain injury, with results available within 15 minutes.

Meanwhile. clinical diagnostics leader Beckman Coulter has launched the DxC 500 AU Chemistry Analyser. An automated clinical chemistry analyser, the new launch is part of a portfolio of solutions developed by the company to address the complete needs of healthcare systems. The aim of these products is to complement central hub laboratories by advancing the technology and capabilities of satellite and independent hospital laboratories.

Elsewhere, Tosoh, a leading innovator in the field of in vitro diagnostic solutions, announced at Medlab Middle East that its latest breakthrough product, the AIA®-CL300, is now available in the region. Referred to as the "small giant," this compact automated chemiluminescent enzyme immunoassay analyser is designed to meet the diverse needs of clinical laboratories. It seamlessly facilitates routine analysis, emergency use, specific pathologies, and esoteric tests while enhancing assay analytical specifications for laboratories of various sizes.

“Medlab Middle East brings together laboratory professionals and equipment suppliers from around the world. With 12 dedicated country pavilions, each showcasing the latest innovations from their respective regions, Medlab Middle East gives a truly international representation of laboratory equipment and management solutions”, said Tom Coleman Senior Exhibition Director, Medlab Series, Informa Markets.

He added: “With the presence of some of the most established global names in the sector along with leading innovators, Medlab Middle East is the perfect platform for laboratory industry professionals to stay ahead of the curve with the latest trends and technologies.”

As part of the diverse programme of activations taking place on the opening day of Medlab Middle East yesterday, a series of Product Showcases were held, highlighting innovative products and solutions from brands including Astragene, SomaLogic, Vector Best and Tososh. These sessions presented the latest technological advancements which are helping to transform the industry's landscape.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be under the spotlight throughout the four-day exhibition. Speaking yesterday at the Laboratory Management Conference, Dr Donald Karcher, President-Elect at the College of American Pathologists, provided an insightful overview of AI and how this groundbreaking new technology will impact pathology practice and clinical labs.

Tomorrow (7 February), Dr Brad Karon, Consultant Pathologist at Mayo Clinic in the USA and Dr Wycliffe Mbagaya will discuss the topic of disruptive technologies and the clinical laboratory at the Clinical Chemistry Conference. Meanwhile, at the Future of Lab Conference tomorrow, experts from KSA, the UK and the USA will converge to discuss the technological innovations shaping the future of lab medicine at the Future of Lab Conference.

Medlab Middle East continues until 8 February at the Dubai World Trade Centre. For more information, please visit https://www.medlabme.com/en/home.html

About Medlab Middle East

As the MENA region's most prominent medical laboratory exhibition and congress, Medlab Middle East plays a crucial role in developing the value of laboratory medicine in reshaping the future of diagnostics by providing a platform for laboratory industry leaders, including manufacturers, dealers and distributors, to share best practice, showcase innovations, collaborate and network.

Medlab Middle East stems from 15 years of growth alongside the MENA region's largest healthcare event, Arab Health. Now in its 23rd year, this annual medical laboratory meeting brings together exhibitors and attendees from over 180 countries.

Medlab Middle East will take place from 5 – 8 February 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE. A digital event will occur from 22 January – 22 February 2024.

