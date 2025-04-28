Build Your House and Inspire Exhibitions to Kick off Today at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC)

DOHA, QATAR: The much-anticipated 2025 editions of the Build Your House (BYH) and Inspire Exhibitions are commencing today at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), and will be highlighted by a prestigious inauguration ceremony led by high-level government officials.

The presence of local dignitaries underscores the exhibitions' significance as pivotal platforms for Qatar's construction, interior design, and architectural sectors. NeXTfairs, the organizers of the co-located events, expects record-breaking attendance this year, with the addition of Inspire Exhibition, offering countless invaluable opportunities for homeowners planning to build, renovate, or redecorate their homes. Additionally, the exhibitions also provide resources to consultants and industry professionals seeking the latest insights and knowledge.

The exhibitions will run till May 1, 2025, at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Admission is completely free, with visitors encouraged to register online in advance, through Build Your House’s website, www.buildyourhouseqatar.com, to avoid queues.

The exhibition's Mostashary service aims to connect homeowners with qualified industry experts who will offer complimentary one-on-one consultations. This streamlined consultation program addresses crucial aspects of home construction including architectural design, material selection, permitting processes, and budget optimization.

Regarding the Ministry of Social Development and Family’s participation, Mrs. Fatima Al-Nuaimi, Director of the Family Empowerment Department, stated, "We are proud of the level shown by the Home-Grown Projects at the Build Your House (BYH) exhibition." She emphasized that this participation embodies the fruition of efforts made in empowering productive families and local entrepreneurs, pointing out that the national product is capable of competition and excellence, and that the participation of productive families in such exhibitions contributes to their local and regional spread.

The exhibitions will host more than 30 speakers covering 25 topics, with topics ranging from sustainable and smart home building solutions to the future of homebuilding in the Gulf region.

Distinguished speakers include leading architects, engineers, designers, and academic experts who will share their knowledge on engineering innovations, smart technologies for homes, and energy-efficient housing.

These sessions will take place at the Conference Area, Hall 7 of the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) alongside the Build Your House Exhibition and Inspire Exhibition, from 28 April to 1 May 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.



Continuing its legacy of success and its role as a trusted provider of premium materials and solutions for residential and commercial projects, Tadmur Trading is proud to be a Founding Sponsor of the 6th edition of the Build Your House Exhibition 2025 — a landmark event celebrating the fusion of traditional heritage and forward-looking innovation in home construction and design.

Recognized as one of Qatar’s leading exhibitions, Build Your House returns this year with renewed energy as part of the Third Gulf Housing Week, reinforcing its mission to foster a culture of innovation and excellence within the housing sector.

In this edition, Tadmur Trading will unveil a selection of cutting-edge products and smart solutions, many making their debut in the local market — a testament to the company’s continuous commitment to advancing the construction and home improvement industry.

Commenting on the event, Mr. Morhaf El Homsi, Director of Retail and Wholesale Sector at Tadmur, said “We are proud to contribute to this interactive platform that connects decision-makers, developers, and citizens, offering a space to exchange best practices and explore the latest trends in building and interior design.

At Build Your House 2025, we anticipate an outstanding edition marked by unprecedented engagement and collaboration, believing that strong public-private partnerships are key to building a brighter, more sustainable future for Qatar — and to cementing the exhibition’s role as a vital hub for innovation and opportunity.”

NeXTfairs will also be hosting a Raffle draw during the event. Winners will be announced on the May 1 at 7:00 p.m. Raffle winners will get the chance to win extraordinary prizes that will enhance their home-building experience, such as Home Center gift vouchers and GREE air- conditioning units. Participants can enter by scanning the QR code and registering their details at the designated registration counter throughout the four days of the Build Your House Exhibition.

The addition of Inspire Exhibition to the already-established Build Your House Exhibition, promises a bigger and more comprehensive industry event for the home building and construction sector in Qatar.

