Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The third edition of the Future Food Forum 2022, organised and hosted by the UAE Food & Beverage Manufacturers Business Group, in strategic partnership with Dubai Chamber and Food Tech Valley, will address topics including sustainability, food security, retail supply chain management, digital technologies and the future of farming among other topics.

Happening at Grand Hyatt Dubai on 5 and 6 October, the Future Food Forum will host a 600+ C-level delegation including ministers, senior government officials, business leaders, academics and representatives from global brands and local start-ups as well as international experts from Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Jordan, the UK, US, France, Switzerland, and Denmark, to discuss future opportunities and challenges facing the sector. The Forum is supported by leading F&B manufacturers and technology companies, including Agthia, IFFCo, Nestle and GE and more

Saleh Lootah, Chairman, UAE Food & Beverage Business Group, commented: "UAE’s efforts in sustainable development, climate action, and food security in the post-pandemic times explore synergies to strengthen the sector's competitiveness and importance in achieving the goals of the National Food Security Strategy, which include being at the top of the global food security index by 2051. The Future Food Forum 2022 will once again bring stakeholders together for in-depth and interesting discussions to promote a circular economy and pave a way for the transformation of food manufacturing."

The GCC countries have traditionally been an import market for food and beverages, importing up to 80% of food due to their desert atmosphere. With looming supply chain disruption due to the war in Ukraine, Covid-19-related border closures, climate change, lower production in source countries, and increasing food wastage, there is an alarming food security situation in the Middle East region.

Meanwhile, MENA countries are ramping up their agri-tech initiatives: Saudi Arabia is investing US$665 million in local agriculture; the United States and the UAE are collaborating on the Agriculture Innovation Mission (AIM) for climate; Abu Dhabi is launching a US$270 million accelerator programme to position the emirate as a global hub for innovation in the agricultural innovation; Egypt is investing US$2.1 billion in food security projects, and Kuwait's Wafra invests US$100 million in an agri-tech startup. Signalling that food and beverage manufacturing is a key sector driving growth and performance of the regional economies.

In light of these developments, key leaders at Future Food Forum 2022 will shed light on the challenges and opportunities available and why government organisations and local and international manufacturers need to play their role in the F&B sector to contribute to the region’s sustainable economic growth and food security.

The two-day event will feature several panel discussions to assess F&B business and the government's engagement with manufacturers. Topics to be focused on include sustainable food manufacturing, innovative strategies to promote food security, digitalisation in F&B manufacturing, circular economy, innovation and regulatory challenges and opportunities.

