The Summit will host senior executives shaping the regional wealth, investment and overall financial landscape with a focus on the crypto economy and what lies ahead for industry.

Dubai – The Wealth Today will host the exclusive gathering of top executives in the MENA region at the Address Dubai Mall Hotel, to discuss and debate on the most critical emerging trends which are carving the wealth and investment domain globally.

The Summit will be an industry-driven event that will highlight contemporary topics and unfold the nuances over a day of interactive knowledge and networking sessions.

The Summit will provide an exclusive in-person platform to HNIs, Ultra HNIs, investment executives, family office representatives, and other stakeholders active in the wealth, investment management and crypto economy space, to engage, learn, and network with their peers, competitors, and other stakeholders in the value chain.

Top executives from Peregrine, Stockal, Neovision Wealth Management, MidChains, Cypher Capital, Forensic Risk Alliance, Crypto Oasis, Sheesha Finance, Equiti Group, Ghaf Capital, Roland Berger among others will be present at The Wealth Today Summit

Amongst some of the topics discussed by the regional senior most executives, Wai-Lum Kwok, CFA, Senior Executive Director, Authorization & Fintech, FSRA, ADGM will join Benjamin Ampen, Managing Director MENA, Kraken Crypto Exchange, and Dr. Ryan Lemand, Co-Founder & CEO, Neovision Wealth Management to decode the topic ‘DeFi for family offices - a good diversification play?’

“Crypto assets face a reckoning, the recent upheaval having raised fundamental questions about their role in investment portfolios. Regulations will have a key role to play in providing more clarify and confidence for investors, if cryptos are to become mainstream. I look forward to speaking at The Wealth Today Summit and consulting with industry experts and practitioners to discuss market trends and industry analysis. The future of the investment landscape in the region is now and this is the right platform to explore underlying opportunities to build on it.”

- WAI-Lum Kwok, CFA, Senior Executive Director, Authorisation & Fintech, Financial Services Regulatory Authority.

Tokenization of Funds is promising to solve many existing problems. An expert panel comprising of Gaurav Dubey, CEO, TDeFi - Crypto Incubator and Advisory, Peter Coates, Head of Strategy, Peregrine, Alexander Rapatz, Managing Partner, Black Manta Capital Partners, James Munce, CEO, Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partner, Gaurang Desai, Managing Director - Strategy, Equiti Group would discuss the trends and developments in the space with panel being moderated by Bhaskar Dasgupta, Independent Board Director and Advisor.

Crypto is becoming a staple in each investment portfolio. Our forward-looking regulation makes the UAE a prime location to invest safely. The currently low valuations and further yield opportunities like staking make this an ideal time to enter the market, especially for investors with longer time horizons. I greatly look forward to exploring this further with a distinguished audience and fellow experts at the Wealth Today Summit – Stefan Kimmel, Chief Commercial and Operating Officer MENA, Kraken Crypto Exchange

The summit will also witness Bhavin Shah, Partner and Head of MEA, Forensic Risk Alliance, moderating the critical topic in crypto economy of ‘Family offices investing in crypto: next steps’ with Phillip Gillespie, Co-CEO, B2C2, Stefan Kimmel, Chief Commercial and Operating Officer MENA, Kraken Crypto Exchange, Karim AbdelMawla, Research Associate, 21 Shares and Bijan Alizadeh, Co-Founder, Cypher Capital.

At 21Shares, we're constantly working on new products and eagerly moving into markets where crypto can thrive. The UAE is becoming one of those markets, with local investors looking for new ways to engage with these rapidly growing economic ecosystems. Already we’ve launched on over 15 exchanges, with more than 30 products, so we understand the development of new markets. And, ultimately, that’s why 21Shares wanted to participate in this event. It’s a forum to explore the market in UAE, how it could evolve for crypto, and how we can innovate to best serve investors - Karim AbdelMawla, Research Associate, 21 Shares.

Participants at the Summit will get an opportunity to learn, ask questions, network, and dialogue on some of the most disruptive trends, including emerging technologies that are currently shaping the finance sector. Sponsors of the event include TDeFi - Crypto Incubator and Advisory, FasTToken, 21Shares, Kraken, Stockal, FRA, Neovision Wealth Management and Peregrine; with Crypto Oasis, Supporting the Summit as Ecosystem Partner

To find out more about The Wealth Today Summit kindly visit the website.

