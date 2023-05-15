The 11th UAE community meeting dedicated to the "Boosting food delivery figures and acquiring more customers" theme will include speaker presentations, open discussions with restaurateurs and community guests, and a tea party in Suvoroff Gourmet restaurant. Four speakers from the leading UAE companies such as Yango Delivery, PIKE, YallaMarket, and LoyaltyPlant will present different views and prosperous approaches to restaurant delivery development and customer engagement.

Yango Delivery Head of Sales Ayushman Shukla will present the strategy on how to accelerate restaurants' growth by outsourcing delivery. Ayushman Shukla, sales professional with over 11 years of experience in the hospitality sector, is ready to share his expertise in scaling top food tech startups of the MENA region.

In the frame of the presentation, Elvina Abibullaeva, founder and CEO of fresh urban media PIKE, will share insights on how restaurants can turn people from the Internet into real customers. The speaker with 8 years of experience in restaurant marketing plans to discuss such effective tools as "Instagram-able" dishes that can promote business for free, efficient collaborations, newsbreaks making, attractive content, and targeted ads.

Vas Diachenko, a founder and CEO of LoyaltyPlant US company, will talk about how restaurants can grow direct orders share to 50% breaking free from third-party aggregators. The expert in restaurants' mobile apps will present best practices and insights on transitioning from aggregator platforms to in-house direct ordering channels. LoyaltyPlant founder will discuss practical takeaways on effective customer retention strategies to improve repeat order metrics by leveraging customer data.

The UAE Restaurant Community was founded in 2020 in Dubai to unite the leaders of the UAE hospitality industry leaders, share ideas and experiences, discuss current challenges, and find ways to improve the market by exchanging views.

"Restaurateurs are currently divided and communicate little with each other. We believe that one day, tens of thousands of restaurateurs from around the world will be united in a community in order to develop themselves, their restaurants, and the industry as a whole. The UAE restaurateurs community should work collectively together to transform the industry in a better way. Our next goal is to create a food & beverage think-tank for restaurant operators", the UAE Restaurant Community founder Leo Dovbenko commented.

The community founder Leo Dovbenko (CEO and co-founder of YallaMarket and YallaHub, Syrve MENA co-founder) decided to bring all the UAE restaurant owners together in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The main community agenda is to connect the market leaders, communicate inside the group, locate resources, work with the UAE government underlining restaurant operators' concerns, and normalize the food app aggregators' commissions. Knowledge of the above helps industry colleagues to be closer to each other to speed up sharing ideas, life hacks, and effective actions.

