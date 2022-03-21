H.E. Eng. Al Mansouri: The strategy of moving towards a blue economy in the UAE is based on several pillars including innovation and creativity

Alexandria, Egypt: High ranking officials from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the UAE maritime sector participated in the International Maritime Transport and Logistics Conference (MARLOG 11), held in Alexandria, Egypt. The conference was organised by the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport under the auspices of the League of Arab States and the Ministry of Transport, in cooperation with international organisations. The event focused on the theme, ‘Towards a Sustainable Blue Economy,’ and was attended by H.E. Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the League of Arab States; and H.E. Lieutenant General Kamel Al-Wazir, Minister of Transport of Egypt. With specific focus on the blue economy, MARLOG 11 discussed topics such as the role of modern technologies in blue economy management, promising investments, challenges, as well as shipping and ports.

H.E. Eng. Hassan Mohammed Juma Al-Mansouri, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said, “The strategy of moving towards a blue economy in the UAE is based on several pillars including innovation, creativity, research and development, as well as an effective connection with academic institutions, universities and R&D centres. These in addition to on-job training, which is one of the basic needs for productivity and competitiveness for sustainable national economic development, help keep pace with the scientific and technological advancements, and help adapt to the local needs. During its participation in the International Maritime Transport and Logistics Conference (MARLOG 11), the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure showcased the UAE's approach towards innovation and adoption of the latest digital solutions in the maritime sector. The delegation also discussed various aspects of cooperation between the UAE and Egypt to develop the capabilities of the maritime sector in the two countries.”

Advanced maritime sector

The UAE has over 20 leading seaports and some of the largest oil export terminals in the world. It ranks 3rd in the Bunker Supply Index and is home to the headquarters of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, the developer of Maqta Gateway, which is the UAE’s first digital port community powered by blockchain. The UAE is also home to DP World, a leading smart trade enabler, that has launched a number of innovative solutions that have revolutionised the global supply chain. These solutions include Dubai Trade, a one-stop shop for cross-border trade, and SeaRates, which provides instant and live rates for container shipping. The company also launched CARGOES.com, a platform that provides integrated solutions for financing and shipping goods around the world. DP World has also transported more than 10,000 containers through BoxBay, an intelligent High Bay Storage (HBS) system, and is developing ‘Cargospeed’ in partnership with Hyperloop One, a high-speed system for transporting goods in pods that move inside vacuum tubes at a speed that is equal to planes, but on land.

Promoting the blue economy

During the conference, H.E. Eng. Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs participated in a panel discussion where she highlighted the key developments in the UAE’s maritime sector and its state-of-the-art capabilities. She also reaffirmed the UAE’s keenness to cooperate with the region’s key maritime centres. H.E. Eng. Al Malek explained, "The UAE’s wise leadership emphasises immensely on the maritime sector and is keen to enhance the blue economy through comprehensive and sustainable development. The UAE has played a significant role in raising awareness about the importance of protecting the environment and water resources, as they are the most important pillars for developing the blue economy. The UAE encourages countries around the world to maintain clean seas and rivers, while safeguarding oceans from marine pollutants. At the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, we are keen to share our experiences and best practices with regional and global maritime hubs, and were pleased to participate in the International Maritime Transport and Logistics Conference (MARLOG 11) in Egypt, which is one of the leading events in the maritime sector. This further strengthens our strategic partnership with various other maritime hubs, and helps achieve significant development in maritime operations and shipping in the region.”

H.E. Vice Admiral Mohab Mamish, Advisor to the Egyptian President on Suez Canal Zone and Seaport, emphasised that Egypt has a 3,000-kilometre-long coastline along the Red Sea and Mediterranean Sea, containing huge wealth of fish, petroleum and gas. He noted that the Egyptian Government is investing heavily to develop the blue economy and enhance its contribution to the country’s GDP. H.E. Vice Admiral Mamish commended the development in the UAE’s maritime sector, pointing out that the UAE has become a leading maritime hub, and that the integration between the maritime sectors in Egypt and the UAE would enhance the region's competitiveness globally.

