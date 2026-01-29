Qassim: The Social Development Bank (SDB) is participating as a strategic partner in the “Forsaty 5” forum, held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Dr. Faisal bin Meshaal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Qassim Region. The event will take place from January 28 to 31 at the King Khalid Cultural Center in Buraidah. It aims to empower young people by introducing them to the opportunities available within the region, connecting them with organizations that support entrepreneurship, and facilitating direct engagement with experts and specialists in training, employment, and e-commerce.

The bank’s participation in the fifth edition of the forum reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting the region’s youth and empowering them to enter the entrepreneurial market through comprehensive financing programs and non-financial services.

This year, the bank is participating through an informational pavilion that enables visitors to explore its products and programs. The participation also features eight specialized workshops and a group of mentorship and entrepreneurial consulting services delivered through 12 advisory booths staffed by more than 20 consultants from the Dulani Business Center. Additionally, the bank has allocated five dedicated booths for entrepreneurs to showcase their ventures, share their experiences, and highlight their success stories.

The bank’s “Jada 30” initiative is also participating by organizing the “Jadathon” challenge, which aims to attract 250 registrants, qualify 50 participants, deliver 40 hours of training and mentorship, and support 20 emerging projects across five tracks: financial technology, logistics, real estate, information security, and digital transformation.

The Social Development Bank invites visitors to the “Forsaty 5” forum to visit its pavilion, explore its services and programs, and learn about standout entrepreneurial success stories that the bank has supported from concept to execution.