The event, open to foodies from all around the world, will showcase and celebrate the wonderful diversity of Abu Dhabi’s food scene

Local and international chefs from 16 restaurants will offer delectable and exclusive dishes, diverse masterclasses, and a Chef’s Table event, adding up to a memorable culinary journey

Abu Dhabi: Michelin is pleased to announce the MICHELIN Guide’s Food Festival in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), taking place from December 8th to 10th at the Louvre Abu Dhabi Park. Part of Abu Dhabi Culinary Season, this is MICHELIN Guide’s first such event in the region and will bring together chefs from 16 MICHELIN Guide-recognized restaurants under the theme of “Discover the Art of Flavour”, offering specially curated menus, exclusive dishes, a Chef’s Table event, a selection of culinary masterclasses, and a marketplace with MICHELIN products and local farm produce.

Flavours are what make a dish unique, marking the identity of a plate, and the mastery of their harmony is an impressive skill. This is why the MICHELIN Guide has chosen “Discover the Art of Flavour” as its inaugural Food Festival theme. The 16 chosen restaurants will showcase the wonders of tastes, and this ode to high-quality cooking and art will highlight a gastronomic experience like no other, where guests can travel around the world through diverse and exclusive flavours. Each chef’s specially curated menu will celebrate their regional cuisine to take gourmets on a unique culinary journey in the heart of Abu Dhabi.

PARTICIPATING CHEFS

The distinguished local and international chefs, as well as industry professionals, such as Lee Kok Hua (Hakkasan, Chinese cuisine, One MICHELIN Star, Abu Dhabi), Luigi Stinga (Talea by Antonio Guida, Italian cuisine, One MICHELIN Star, Abu Dhabi), Thinus van der Westhuizen (99 Sushi Bar, contemporary Japanese cuisine, One MICHELIN Star, Abu Dhabi), Alvin Leung (Bo Innovation, innovative cuisine, Two MICHELIN Stars, Hong Kong), Heidi Bjerkan (Credo, Scandinavian cuisine, One MICHELIN Star, MICHELIN Green Star, Trondheim), Jimmy Lim (JL Studio, Singaporean cuisine, Three MICHELIN Stars, Taichung), Pierre Chirac (La Scène, modern cuisine, Two MICHELIN Stars, Passion Dessert Award, Paris), Supaksorn 'Ice' Jongsiri (Sorn, Southern Thai cuisine, Two MICHELIN Stars, Bangkok) and others will be gathered in one place, allowing foodies from all over to indulge in a unique and delectable experience.

EXCITING HOST OF ACTIVITIES

Curious foodies will also have the opportunity to join six exclusive masterclasses, each one focused on a different type of flavour – sweet, savory, bitter, sour, umami and spicy – and led by a passionate and skillful chef.

Besides the restaurant showcases and the masterclasses, visitors will be able to join a starred Chef’s Table, a unique four or six-hands collaboration between local chefs and international chefs. Additionally, the festival will include a tailor-made bar and pastry offerings, and a premium hospitality lounge, all located in Louvre Abu Dhabi Park.

“We’re very pleased to bring forth such a unique and holistic experience to food enthusiasts, in the exceptional environment of Louvre Abu Dhabi Park,” commented Gwendal Poullennec, the International Director of the MICHELIN Guides. “Our visitors will have the possibility to meet chefs and witness their unwavering creativity, while enjoying exclusive dishes and discovering Abu Dhabi’s ’art de vivre’. This festival demonstrates how universal the MICHELIN Star is: gathering talents from different cultures, showcasing various cooking styles, but sharing all together this very special taste for passion and excellency. All these establishments make their own destination special and have amazed the Guide inspectors, who are food experts but most of all, epicurean explorers.”

The MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi Food Festival is accessible to every gourmet with an entry ticket valued at 100 AED (free access for children under the age of 12). For the Early Birds looking to plan ahead, tickets are available at a special price of 85 AED until November 15th, art enthusiasts can also enjoy an exclusive bundle ticket, combining an access to the Food Festival and Louvre Abu Dhabi for 130 AED.

Find all the information on the program and the ticketing at MICHELIN Guide Food Festival Abu Dhabi 2023 - Platinumlist.net

The MICHELIN Guide is a benchmark in gastronomy. Now it’s setting a new standard for hotels. Visit the MICHELIN Guide website, or download the free app for iOS and Android, to discover every restaurant in the selection and book an unforgettable hotel.

About Michelin

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to sustainably enhancing its clients’ mobility; designing and distributing the most suitable tires, services, and solutions for its clients’ needs; providing digital services, maps, and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 175 countries, has 132,200 employees and operates 67 tire production facilities which together produced around 167 million tires in 2022. (www.michelin.com)

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the DCT Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the DCT Abu Dhabi’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, tourism and creative industries. DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about DCT Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit tcaabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

For Abu Dhabi Calendar, please visit inabudhabi.ae

