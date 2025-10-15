Over 5,000 leaders, experts, and entrepreneurs gathered at the Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders Summit, shaping the future of the green economy.

Participants stressed the need to fast-track the green transition and strengthen cooperation between government, business, and academia to reach climate neutrality by 2050.

The Youth Hub panels highlighted the crucial role of the next generation in leading the shift toward a green economy driven by innovation and technology.

Interactive workshops merged creativity and environmental awareness, transforming art, fashion, and digital platforms into tools for sustainable change.

UAE – Abu Dhabi: Forbes Middle East concluded the third edition of its Sustainability Leaders Summit, chaired by H.E. Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, the UAE's Minister of Climate Change and Environment, under the theme “Guided by Legacy, Committed to Sustainability” held over two days at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi.

Organized in collaboration with the UAE's Minister of Climate Change and Environment, in strategic partnership with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, Zayed Sustainability Prize (EAD) , and Zayed Authority for People of Determination, with NMDC Group as presenting partner, the summit underscores the UAE’s pivotal role in driving climate action and advancing the transition to a green economy.

The closing day saw an exceptional turnout of leaders and experts from key sectors, alongside representatives from major government institutions, including: Shaikh Dr. Majid Sultan AlQassimi, Founding Partner & CEO, Soma Mater; H.E. Abdulla Abdulalee Abdulla Al Humaidan, Director General, Zayed Authority for People of Determination; H.E. Eng. Amal Abdulrahim, Assistant Undersecretary for The Support Services Sector, Chief AI & Innovation Officer, UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; H.E. Ahmed Esmaeil Alsayed Alhashmi, Executive Director of Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity (TMBS), Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi; H.E. Abdulla Mohamed Al Blooshi, Acting Director General, Urban Planning & Permits Center, Department of Municipalities & Transport; Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO, NMDC Group; Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice-Chairman, BEEAH Group; along with senior executives from leading global and regional companies in technology, sustainable energy, and urban development.

“Legacy is leadership in action. The summit is an opportunity to spark more commitment to action,” added Shaikh Dr. Majid Sultan AlQassimi, Founding Partner & CEO, Soma Mater.

“Our participation in the Forbes Middle East Summit reflects the UAE’s unwavering commitment to a human-centered model of sustainability — one that intertwines care, responsibility, and empowerment,” shared H.E. Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, Director General of the Zayed Authority for People of Determination. “The legacy instilled by our founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, continues under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, as we strive to build a society where everyone contributes their abilities without exception. At Zayed Authority for People of Determination, this vision comes to life through tangible initiatives that promote inclusion, independence, and quality of life, transforming the values of sustainability into daily practice. Every initiative we launch is a seed of hope that contributes to building a more inclusive and united future, where generosity is transformed into action and responsibility into impact.”

Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, reiterated how the success of this summit underscores the conviction that sustainability is not a distant ambition, but an integrated pathway driving economic and social progress across the region. “Over the past two days, we’ve gathered an exceptional group of leaders, innovators, and young changemakers to align their visions for a future powered by green technology and purposeful collaboration, further cementing Abu Dhabi’s standing as a global center for climate dialogue and action,” she asserted. “As the summit concludes, we reaffirm Forbes Middle East’s commitment to remaining a catalyst for thought leadership, bringing together decision-makers and innovators to inspire the next generation and advance a more sustainable, inclusive economy that serves both people and the planet.”

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO, NMDC Group, commented: “Sustainability and innovation define NMDC Group’s path forward. Through advanced engineering, digital innovation, and strong collaboration with our partners, we continue to drive progress toward the UAE’s Net Zero ambitions - reducing environmental impact and strengthening long-term resilience. This summit serves as a vital platform that unites government, industry, and youth around this shared purpose, accelerating our collective journey toward a greener, more sustainable future.”

The second day delved into how technology and artificial intelligence are redefining the fight against climate change, spotlighting digital solutions that predict environmental risks and strengthen resilience across key sectors. Discussions also explored the rise of smart cities and sustainable urban planning, emphasizing how tech-driven design can shape urban spaces that serve both people and the planet. Bringing together voices from across government and industry, the conversations reinforced that sustainability is not just a goal, but the foundation of the UAE’s development vision and its national agenda.

Across the Youth Forum, the second day highlighted how green technology innovations can address climate challenges while equipping young people with the skills needed for tomorrow’s jobs in the sustainable economy. Discussions also explored how youth are building bridges between the public and private sectors to drive green development, showcasing youth-led circular economy initiatives that redefine reuse and recycling and promote conscious, sustainable consumption patterns.

Besides panel discussions, the day featured a series of interactive and artistic workshops. Highlights included the ‘The Power of Community: Building Sustainable Impact Through Digital Influence’ workshop, where attendees harnessed digital platforms to drive sustainable, positive change and a hands-on activity on sustainable materials, allowed participants to create products that embody sustainability concepts while fostering creativity.

The summit concluded with participants emphasizing the urgent need to accelerate the transition to a sustainable, technology and innovation driven economy, while strengthening collaboration across public, private, and academic sectors to ensure inclusive and balanced growth. Ultimately, the summit showcased Abu Dhabi as a leading regional hub for climate action and the green economy, convening decision-makers, innovators, and thought leaders to explore solutions that drive economic growth, protect the environment, and build a more sustainable and prosperous future for the region and beyond.