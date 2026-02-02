Embryology 4.0 and Artificial Intelligence Lead Conference Discussions

The First Saudi Conference on Gynecology and Fertility (GFS) concluded its proceedings in Jeddah under the patronage of His Highness Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi Al Saud, Governor of Jeddah. The conference brought together more than 40 experts and speakers from a distinguished group of local and international specialists, marking a new milestone in the transformation of specialized healthcare in the Kingdom. This scientific event gathered leading global medical experts under an academic platform organized by Dr. Ayman Oraif, Consultant and Director of the IVF Center and Reproductive Surgery at King’s College Hospital London – Jeddah.

A Scientific Platform for Women’s Health

Held from January 29 to 31, 2026, the conference reaffirmed the Kingdom’s leading role in keeping pace with the latest global medical advancements and supporting women’s and family health, in alignment with the objectives of the healthcare transformation program and Saudi Vision 2030. The scientific program featured specialized sessions and hands-on workshops addressing the future of fertility treatment, surgical precision, innovation in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, and the evolution of women’s healthcare across different stages of life.

Participants reviewed the latest surgical innovations in gynecologic oncology, endoscopic and laparoscopic procedures, and reproductive surgery, within the context of the growing trend toward integrating advanced medical technologies to enhance quality of care and treatment outcomes.

Embryology 4.0… An Artificial Intelligence Revolution

Discussions highlighted the concept of Embryology 4.0, which integrates medical expertise with advanced digital technologies, including the use of artificial intelligence in embryo selection and assessment, in vitro maturation (IVM) techniques, embryonic mosaicism, as well as the development of accreditation standards for fertility laboratories and the enhancement of outcome quality.

Knowledge Exchange and Capacity Building

In turn, Dr. Ayman Oraif, Consultant and Director of the IVF Center and Reproductive Surgery at the hospital, affirmed that the conference delivered highly specialized scientific content reflecting the rapid advancements in infertility treatment and assisted reproductive technologies. He noted that the Kingdom has become well positioned to adopt these technologies and innovate new solutions to improve fertility outcomes.

Stem Cells… A New Hope for Fertility

Within the scope of the discussions, Dr. Oraif pointed out that the use of stem cells in the treatment of infertility and premature ovarian insufficiency represents a promising scientific horizon in the field of regenerative medicine. He referred to the study he presented on premature ovarian insufficiency, noting that this condition affects approximately 1% of women before the age of forty and may benefit from treatment using mesenchymal stem cells derived from bone marrow or menstrual blood. Preliminary studies have demonstrated these cells’ potential to improve ovarian function and enhance fertility indicators in patients.

According to the study, clinical trials showed encouraging results, including the resumption of menstruation, improved hormone levels, and increased pregnancy rates, without significant reported complications. The discussions also highlighted complementary protocols, such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy, which has demonstrated improvements in oocyte quality and pregnancy rates reaching approximately 20% in some studies.

A Forward-Looking Vision for Saudi Medicine

As the first conference of its kind to be held in the Kingdom, this event represents a qualitative addition to the path of specialized medical education and the support of research and development programs, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as a regional hub for medical innovation. It also reflects the success of King’s College Hospital London – Jeddah in attracting leading global scientists and providing a platform for specialized scientific dialogue in women’s health and fertility research.

The conference is expected to contribute to establishing frameworks for research collaboration between Saudi and international institutions, while exploring the future of regenerative medicine and artificial intelligence in the treatment of gynecologic diseases and infertility. With the emergence of promising results in stem cell research, hopes are rising that the coming decade will deliver practical solutions for a wide range of fertility disorders, supported by institutional backing and a national vision that aims to place the Kingdom at the forefront of the global medical landscape.

Infographic

The Saudi Conference on Gynecology and Fertility Shapes the Future of Reproductive Medicine

Key Topics:

Embryology 4.0 and artificial intelligence

Innovative gynecologic surgeries

Stem cells as a new hope for treating premature ovarian insufficiency

Advancing women’s and family healthcare

Improving treatment quality

Key Figures:

More than 40 local and international experts

The first conference of its kind in the Kingdom

Future Horizons: