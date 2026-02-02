Doha, Qatar — TeKnowledge, a global expert technology services company specializing in helping organizations become AI First, will join Microsoft at WebSummit Qatar 2026 to demonstrate how enterprises can move from AI experimentation to execution—safely, swiftly, and at scale.

The company will showcase Agentic AI adoption services and across a variety of sectors, including government, healthcare, banking and financial services and telecommunications , illustrating how companies and countries can navigate the complexities of becoming AI First by managing the full lifecycle from data and security to adoption, skilling, and ongoing support while augmenting staff and optimising business processes with AI agents.

These solutions highlight how executives can improve operational productivity, elevate customer experience, and accelerate business performance. ‘Qatar is shaping one of the world’s most ambitious digital economies,’ said Rania El Khoury, Global Adoption Practice Lead and Qatar Country Manager, TeKnowledge. ‘Our commitment is to help every organization in the country translate that ambition into measurable outcomes, building AI capabilities that strengthen competitiveness today and create new opportunities for tomorrow.’

Agentic AI Use Cases Powering National Impact

Across the public sector in Qatar, TeKnowledge is supporting a relentless drive for greater impact through real‑world Agentic AI adoption and deployments. Current initiatives include:

A unified Copilot interface streamlining workflows for thousands of healthcare employees

An AI‑driven analyzer interpreting nationwide community feedback to inform policy and service design

An Intelligent Procurement Assistant delivering fast, transparent, data‑driven purchasing decisions across government entities

These innovations reflect a public sector already moving beyond experimentation into meaningful, measurable transformation.

Additionally, the company has recently driven exceptional Microsoft Copilot adoption program across government entities in Qatar, engaging more than 9,000 active users. In total, users executed over 1.7 million Copilot-powered actions, delivering productivity gains equivalent to more than 240,000 work hours saved. The impact is evident across core functions, with HR support time reduced by 84%, financial reporting accelerated by 66%, and infrastructure monitoring time cut by 87%. With more than 15,000 professionals trained in phase one and now actively championing adoption, the program is expanding into phase two to include 17 additional government and semi-government entities—cementing a scalable, proven blueprint for national-level digital excellence.

Accelerating National Transformation with Agentic AI

At WebSummit Qatar 2026, TeKnowledge is demonstrating how Agentic AI can move from concept to impact at national scale. As Qatar advances toward the ambitions of Vision 2030, the next wave of transformation will be defined by intelligent agents that automate work, enhance decision‑making, and unlock new levels of efficiency across every sector.

‘It’s not enough to implement technology; people have to use it effectively,’ said Rania, TeKnowledge. ‘We are helping clients go from concept to working AI agents in weeks, not months, embedding governance, speed, and scale from the start. Our program ensures successful, lasting adoption through proven change‑management methodology and relevant use case deployments, which is how we successfully scaled Copilot for thousands of users.’

About TeKnowledge

TeKnowledge is a trusted expert technology services company that partners with companies and countries to navigate the complexities of becoming AI-First, managing the full lifecycle from data to security, adoption, and ongoing support.

Operating across 16+ global hubs, TeKnowledge delivers 24/7 operations through more than 4,000 experts. Founded in 2010, TeKnowledge is part of the YNV Group, a privately held global holding company. Visit TeKnowledge.com for more information.