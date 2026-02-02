Themed on “Embracing the New Global Middle East – Paths to Growth, Innovation and Prosperity,” the conference examined the GCC’s expanding role in global trade, investment and innovation.

Global business leaders, policymakers and academics convened to discuss leadership, AI-driven transformation and long-term growth in the region.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: At a time of rapid geopolitical, economic and technological change, senior government leaders, business executives, and academics convened in Dubai this week for London Business School’s (LBS) Middle East Conference 2026.

Hosted in in partnership with the Gulf Association and opened with a keynote from H.E. Fahad Al Gergawi, Undersecretary Ministry of Foreign Trade UAE, the conference examined the region’s expanding role in the global economy.

Conference discussions explored the GCC’s emergence as a globally influential hub for capital, talent and innovation. The programme highlighted the region’s resilience, sustained growth and ability to generate new approaches to long-term value creation.

Reflecting on the role of the conference, Sergei Guriev, Dean, London Business School, said: “Research has shown that diverse perspectives lead to better decision-making. When leaders embrace different viewpoints, they unlock innovation that benefits not just their organisations but society at large as well.

“Business schools have an important role to play in creating environments where people can learn not only from world-leading academic researchers, but also from each other, from different experiences, industries and cultures. We are proud to host here and worldwide, the type of forums that enable leaders to discuss and tackle some of the world’s biggest challenges.”

Now in its fourth year, the School’s Middle East Conference builds on LBS’ proud heritage of bringing together leading thinkers in their fields and creating original and provocative conversations about the forces reshaping business and the way business impacts the world.

Panels throughout the day explored leadership in a changing global order, the practical impact of artificial intelligence and innovation, the evolution of capital markets and private investment, and the growth of talent mobility and tourism across the GCC.

Speakers included senior regional and international leaders from government, finance, technology and academia. H.E. Dr. Tariq Bin Hindi, CEO and Board Member at Astra Tech and BOTIM; Yasar Jarrar, Managing Partner, GOV CAMPUS; Haider Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle; and Bayut; Ahmed Abdelaal, CEO of Mashreq; and Omnia Kelig, Group Deputy CEO of Naeem Holding for Investment, were among the contributors. The programme was led by Sergei Guriev, Dean, London Business School, alongside London Business School’s world-class faculty members, with additional speakers from trade and government entities.

The conference reflects London Business School’s long-standing commitment to bring together leading thinkers and decision-makers to address the biggest questions facing business today.

Evie Boustantzi, President of the Gulf Association, London Business School said: “The London Business School Middle East Conference is a powerful gathering of curious minds and bold thinkers. Once again, this year’s atmosphere was electric and buzzing. The exchange of ideas creates meaningful synergies, reflecting our community’s shared desire to connect, collaborate, and explore new perspectives while building lasting relationships. We are proud to share this experience with a wider audience each year, and grateful for their continued engagement, which opens "up new possibilities as our community continues to grow"

