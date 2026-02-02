Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Workshop X, a leading knowledge partner in Saudi Arabia, proudly served as a Partner at the Education & Training Investment Forum (ETIF) 2026, held on 25–26 January 2026 in Riyadh. The forum focused on driving investment and strategic cooperation across the education and training sector—key priorities aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

Now in its second edition, the Education & Training Investment Forum is a national and regional investment-focused platform that brings together government leaders, investors, education stakeholders, and international experts to explore opportunities for sustainable growth, public-private partnerships, and innovative models across the education and training landscape.

As the Forum’s Knowledge Partner, Workshop X played a central role in speaker management, overseeing the strategic curation, selection, coordination, and alignment of influential voices participating in keynotes, panel discussions, and interactive sessions. The agenda featured discussions on investment frameworks, forward-looking education strategies, digital transformation in learning technologies, and workforce skills development, reflecting the evolving needs of the sector and the Kingdom’s long-term human capital objectives.

Led by Noor Marzoky, Founder and CEO of Workshop X, the team spearheaded the speaker management initiative, curating a diverse lineup of leading thinkers, policymakers, industry professionals, and academic experts from international universities, whose insights helped shape the forum’s high-impact dialogue.

“Our participation as a Knowledge Partner at the Education & Training Investment Forum reflects Workshop X’s commitment to advancing purposeful knowledge exchange and fostering impactful collaboration. Through our leadership of the speaker management process, we ensured that the forum’s discussions were closely aligned with the Kingdom’s strategic priorities and future workforce needs,” said Marzoky.

Workshop X’s involvement at the forum highlights its strength as a culturally attuned knowledge partner, with extensive expertise in high-level conference design, strategic content development, speaker and moderator scouting, and experience programming in both English and Arabic—supporting platforms that aim to translate dialogue into actionable outcomes for the education and training ecosystem.

For all media enquiries, contact workshopx@prm-global.plus

About Workshop X

Founded in 2017, Workshop X is a Riyadh-based knowledge partner delivering high-impact conferences, workshops and strategic content experiences across Saudi Arabia. Led by CEO Noor Marzoky, the company works with government entities and global organisations on agenda design, speaker management and content development for major national events and initiatives.