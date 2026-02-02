Germany's ‍retail sector expects ‍2026 revenue ​to rise by 2%, ⁠industry association HDE said on Monday, ⁠reflecting tepid ‌consumer sentiment in Europe's largest economy.

When adjusted ⁠for inflation, HDE forecast an increase by 0.5%.

"The new year ⁠is starting without ​any real momentum for the retail sector," ‍said HDE executive ​Stefan Genth, pointing to geopolitical uncertainties and what he described as an "erratic" U.S. President.

German retail sales rose by 3.8% last year or 2.7% in real terms, ⁠according to official ‌data published on Monday.

