PHOTO
Germany's retail sector expects 2026 revenue to rise by 2%, industry association HDE said on Monday, reflecting tepid consumer sentiment in Europe's largest economy.
When adjusted for inflation, HDE forecast an increase by 0.5%.
"The new year is starting without any real momentum for the retail sector," said HDE executive Stefan Genth, pointing to geopolitical uncertainties and what he described as an "erratic" U.S. President.
German retail sales rose by 3.8% last year or 2.7% in real terms, according to official data published on Monday.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Thomas Seythal, editing by Linda Pasquini)