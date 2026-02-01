Sharjah: The Emirati Goldsmiths Platform, a flagship initiative launched by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), is delivering a strong showing at the Jewels of Emirates Show 2026, which concludes today, Sunday, at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The Platform showcases innovative creations that seamlessly merge the UAE’s cultural heritage with modern aesthetics, demonstrating the craftsmanship of Emirati jewellery designers.

Positioned at the heart of the Jewels of Emirates Show, the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform highlights the evolution of Emirati expertise in jewellery design and manufacturing. Talented Emirati designers presented distinctive pieces that combine artistry with personal inspiration, derived from their professional and life experiences, reinforcing the Platform’s role in promoting the creative and market value of Emirati jewellery.

One-of-a-Kind Art Pieces

Mona Al Suwaidi, Director of the Executive Office of SCCI's Chairman and in charge of the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform, reported a 10% growth in the number of female affiliated designers, noting that the Platform’s success is measured by sustainable empowerment rather than mere participation.

“Designers are now moving from receiving support to achieving professional independence, investing in their own booths and scaling their businesses. The Emirati Goldsmiths is a national platform that unites and celebrates creative talent from across the UAE, strategically positioning Emirati jewellery designers on the international stage,” she added.

Al Suwaidi explained that field visits orgnaised for "Emirati Goldsmiths" designers to Sharjah’s museums enabled them to translate rare historical manuscripts into innovative jewellery design. The Sir al-Kawn (Secret of the Cosmos/Universe) manuscript, in particular, inspired creations that demonstrate both craftsmanship and the ability to integrate cultural heritage into contemporary jewellery pieces.

She stressed that the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform has successfully encouraged Emirati women designers to incorporate elements from their recent trip to Japan into distinctive jewellery creations. The designs showcase an innovative integration of pearls and gemstones, combining heritage with modern aesthetics.

Al Suwaidi also noted that the Platform’s strategic collaboration with Sharjah Pearls Exhibition enabled a leading Emirati jewellery designer to craft standout pieces that reflect the premium quality and legacy of Sharjah’s pearls, reviving traditional pearl-diving heritage into contemporary, market-ready offerings.

An Emirati Brand Bringing Heritage Stories to Life

Among the key highlights at this year’s edition of Jewels of Emirates Show is the collection presented by Emirati designer Shaimaa Al Teneiji through her registered brand Doreia, which has garnered increasing interest from visitors and high-end collectors alike. Al Teneiji’s designs exemplify a strategic blend of craftsmanship and modern interpretation, reinforcing the brand’s position in the market for innovative Emirati jewellery.

Al Teneiji remarked that Doreia’s collections are distinguished by their diversity, rooted in her belief that each piece carries an inspiring story worth telling, noting that most of her creations are inspired by the UAE’s cultural and heritage legacy.

She added that through her participation in the Jewels of Emirates Show, she seeks to deliver a curated artistic experience that celebrates national identity and aesthetic sophistication.

The Jewels of Emirates Show 2026, which concludes Sunday, capitalises on the growing public turnout to offer visitors a comprehensive experience combining shopping, exploration, and learning, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a key international hub for the jewellery and gemstone industry.

