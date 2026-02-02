Cairo – At a time when labor markets are undergoing continuous transformation and competition for talent is intensifying, and with Egypt’s unemployment rate declining to approximately 6.3% in the first quarter of 2025, organizations are increasingly focusing on talent retention and building sustainable leadership capabilities as key drivers of stability and growth. In this context, Amanleek,a leading insurance brokerage and digital insurance solutions provider, announced the launch of the new edition of its quarterly community gathering, Elevate by Amanleek, scheduled to take place on February 5, 2026, in Cairo, under the title:

“Developing Leadership from Within: Steps Toward Building Sustainable Teams.”

The event builds on Amanleek’s role as one of Egypt’s leading digital insurance companies, specializing in health insurance solutions for individuals and corporates. The company works closely with human resources departments to protect human capital, at a time when international reports indicate that the global talent shortage could exceed 85 million jobs by 2030, while 70% of employers report difficulties in finding qualified talent. These challenges place internal leadership development and the empowerment of middle management at the top of strategic priorities for organizations worldwide.

Through the Elevate platform, Amanleek expands this role to include a knowledge-driven and strategic dimension, by building a professional community that fosters dialogue, shared learning, and the exchange of expertise among HR leaders and organizational culture professionals.

This comes as Future of Jobs reports project that 40% of today’s skills will change or become insufficient over the next few years, reinforcing the need for sustained investment in people development.

Elevate by Amanleek reflects Amanleek’s firm belief that strong organizational cultures are not built through quick fixes, but through conscious leadership, initiative-taking employee care, and a genuine integration between human well-being and business objectives, particularly in response to the growing complexity of modern work environments.

This edition features an interactive panel discussion with a distinguished group of HR leaders and experts, including Mona Sorour, Vice President of Human Resources at Homezmart; Mostafa El Toudy, HR Business Partner at P&G; and Mai Abdelhady, Head of Human Resources at BeshrSoft.

The session will be moderated by Ihab Elsokary,Co-Founder of Amanleek, bringing together firsthand people management experience with a strategic perspective on the role of corporate insurance in supporting employee well-being and building sustainable workplaces.

The panel will address key topics such as empowering managers, building internal leadership pipelines, and enhancing employee engagement, considering recent studies confirming that organizations with high employee engagement levels achieve stronger performance and greater talent retention.

Commenting on the initiative, Ihab Elsokary, Co-Founder of Amanleek, said that the Elevate platform represents a natural extension of the company’s vision of insurance as part of an integrated ecosystem that supports people within the workplace, rather than merely a financial service. He explained that enabling organizations to achieve sustainable growth begins with genuine investment in people, building leaders who deeply understand their teams’ needs, and fostering healthy organizational cultures that promote trust, belonging, and balance between performance and employee well-being.

He added that Elevate aims to help organizations move beyond short-term solutions toward long-term models that place people at the heart of strategy, providing them with a lasting sense of security and peace of mind through effective support and insurance systems. This, in turn, directly contributes to team stability, higher productivity, and organizations’ ability to adapt to rapid changes in the labor market.

The event aims to equip HR professionals, team leaders, and decision-makers with practical insights and real-world experiences that help them design more effective work experiences and build high-performing teams that drive success from within. It also highlights the pivotal role of middle management and HR departments in identifying talent, nurturing it, and developing sustainable internal leadership pathways.

Through an interactive dialogue bringing together experts and practitioners, participants will gain actionable ideas on developing and retaining teams, empowering managers to become leaders and talent builders, creating internal leadership pipelines that support business sustainability, aligning people development with organizational strategic goals, and enhancing employee well-being as a core pillar of business success.

Elevate by Amanleek targets HR professionals, organizational culture leaders, business owners, and all those seeking to move beyond traditional solutions to build human-centered, flexible, and growth-oriented workplaces in a rapidly changing world.

Amanleek affirms that Elevate by Amanleek is not merely an event, but a community-driven platform and an ongoing knowledge experience that brings together insurance expertise and human development to build healthier, more resilient, and more sustainable organizations.