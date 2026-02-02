Agreements to accelerate startup funding and innovation spanning finance, fintech, AI, advanced manufacturing, mark a major step forward for the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

Sharjah: The ninth edition of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF 2026) recorded the signing of 17 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) at SEF Vault Powered by Emarat, formalizing partnerships that span critical economic sectors and unlock AED 100 million in financing to support startup growth, innovation, and scalability.

The agreements brought together government entities, financial institutions, corporates, and ecosystem enablers, covering funding and financing solutions, fintech and digital payments, AI skills development, advanced manufacturing, industry-led pilots, and market expansion. Collectively, the MoUs represent one of the most substantial deal-making outcomes in the Festival’s history, reinforcing SEF’s role as a platform where collaboration translates into tangible economic impact.

Signed within SEF Vault, powered by the Emirates Petroleum Company - Emarat, -the festival’s Exclusive senior leadership networking lounge-., the agreements reflected a shared commitment to strengthening every stage of the entrepreneurial journey, from early funding and capability building to scale-up support and market access.

Partnerships as enablers of a sustainable future

Commenting on the significance of the cross-sector agreements signed at SEF Vault, H.E. Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), which organizes SEF, said: “SEF Vault reflects the essence of what the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival stands for: meaningful collaboration, shared ambition, and action-driven partnerships. By bringing together government, corporates, investors, and founders in a trusted space, we are accelerating opportunities that help startups scale, innovate, and contribute to a resilient and inclusive economy.”

She added: “Partnerships forged at SEF Vault are directly aligned with our longstanding commitment to advancing Sharjah’s innovation-led startup ecosystem, where policy, capital, and talent converge. These collaborations empower founders to establish and scale ventures that generate tangible value for the market and the wider community.”

Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Chief Retail Officer and Senior Vice President of Marketing at Emarat, stated that “Emarat is committed to empowering SMEs and supporting the national entrepreneurship ecosystem. We are proud to partner with SEF through initiatives such as SEF Vault powered by Emarat, creating meaningful platforms that support founders, strengthen the wider community, and advance the UAE’s innovation economy. Through SEF, Emarat provides startups with access to high-visibility retail spaces across our service station network, enabling them to showcase and scale their products. This approach reflects Emarat’s ongoing support for national businesses and its role in fostering sustainable economic growth. Across the UAE, Emarat undertakes numerous initiatives with the same purpose: fostering opportunity for local talent and entrepreneurs, enabling long-term growth, and strengthening the community’s economic resilience. I am delighted to see the level of interest and energy across the startup ecosystem in the UAE, and we remain committed to translating that momentum into tangible opportunities for founders to grow.”

Crucial funding, finance and fintech solutions

The MoUs signed at SEF Vault spanned multiple economic sectors critical to startup growth, including capital access, banking, fintech, and scale-stage investment. Represented by its CEO H.E. Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, Sheraa formalized multiple MoUs focused on improving access to capital, liquidity, and financial infrastructure for early- and growth-stage ventures.

Zelo and Sheraa announced a partnership aimed at accelerating access to working capital for startups and SMEs, introducing faster funding mechanisms including a dedicated AED 100 million financing pool and invoice financing solutions. The agreement responds to one of the most persistent challenges facing early ventures: maintaining cash flow while scaling operations, and brings alternative financing tools closer to founders navigating early growth. CEO & Co-Founder of zelo, Dhanush Arjun witnessed the MoU signing.

Complementing this, Sheraa’s collaboration with Emirates NBD centered on supporting Sheraa’s startups and SMEs by enabling access to startup-friendly financial solutions that facilitate growth and scalability. Together, these measures reflect the role of banking infrastructure as a critical enabler of startup stability and scale. The MoU singing featured Mr. Hamad Mohamed Zayed Group Head Business Banking at Emirates NBD.

Digital finance and payments also featured prominently through Sheraa’s partnership with AlFardan Exchange, which focused on strengthening access to fintech and digital financial services for startups. The collaboration underscores the growing importance of seamless cross-border transactions, remittances, and digital payment capabilities as startups expand into regional and international markets. Hasan Jaber, CEO, AlfaNow featured the MoU signing.

Supporting SMEs and startups through procurement access, and investment opportunities was further strengthened through Sheraa’s partnership with e&, featuring Mr. Saeed Alzarouni, Group Chief Procurement Officer at e&.

AI training, advanced manufacturing and technology

Sheraa’s focus on future-ready capabilities was reinforced through partnerships centered on artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, and applied technology, aimed at equipping startups with the skills, infrastructure, and industry access required to scale.

Through its partnership with Arabic.AI, Sheraa advanced AI capability building for founders via the Arabic.AI Academy, offering structured training, mentorship, and access to specialized resources designed to support practical AI adoption. The collaboration underscored the importance of developing regionally grounded AI expertise aligned with real market needs. The MoU signing featured Nour Al Hassan, CEO of Arabic.AI.

Innovation in advanced manufacturing was strengthened through Sheraa’s collaboration with Maxbyte, which focused on suporting industry-led pilots, capacity building with youth engagement, and collaborating on the Access Sharjah Challenge. The partnership connected engineering talent with industrial partners to support startups transitioning from prototype development to scalable production. The MoU signing featured Viswanathan T, CTO of Maxbyte.

Additional technology-focused collaborations were announced between Sheraa and HP, featuring Peter Oganesean, Managing Director of HP Middle East and East Africa. Sector-specific partnerships were also formalized between Ruwad and POPUP, ReLife and Tata Consultancy Services, and Tapy and Hlthera, reflecting continued alignment between startups and enterprise partners across multiple industries.

As part of SEF Vault’s focus on enabling cross-border scale, an exclusive distribution agreement was signed between PeykBot and Egrobots, supporting PeykBot’s expansion into the Egyptian and Saudi markets. The partnership leverages Egrobots’ established regional presence and market access to accelerate PeykBot’s commercial rollout beyond the UAE. The agreement was signed by Salman Moghimi, Founder of PeykBot, and Akhlad Alabhar, Co-Founder of Egrobots, reinforcing SEF’s role as a platform where strategic partnerships translate into tangible regional growth opportunities for startups.

Curated cultural and culinary experiences

Beyond partnerships and deal-making, SEF Vault also presented curated cultural and culinary experiences reflecting SEF 2026’s emphasis on community, sustainability, and creative expression.

Ballad, an immersive hospitality studio founded by Emirati artist and chef Moza Almatrooshi, showcased a landscape-to-table culinary approach that bridged food, art, and sustainability through mindful sourcing and storytelling rooted in local environments.

SEF Vault also featured a bespoke coffee pairing experience by Palate, an independent Sharjah-based coffee roastery founded by award-winning AeroPress Champion Mohammed Alameeri. The experience highlighted ethically sourced coffee beans crafted into original recipes, developed in collaboration with Ballad and inspired by the landscapes of Sharjah.

SEF 2026 was held under the theme Where We Belong at the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK). The ninth edition welcomed more than 14,000 attendees, brought together over 300 global and regional speakers, and featured more than 250 sessions and activities, including workshops and masterclasses, across 10 curated zones spanning entrepreneurship, creativity, investment, impact, and wellbeing.